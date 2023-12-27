5 of the best Arsenal matches under Mikel Arteta so far

It's already been four years since Mikel Arteta was handed the reins at Arsenal, and after a lot of ebb and flow the Spaniard has managed to change everything in and around Arsenal Football Club. Arteta was officially appointed on December 20, 2019 with his first match as manager coming six days later in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. Only two players from that match remain at the club: Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

It did take Arteta some time to implement his philosophy at the club, and although he faced a lot of hate and criticism from the fans in his first two seasons, everyone is now convinced Arteta was always the right man for the job.

Arsenal have become title contenders, and finally qualified for the UEFA Champions League under Arteta. He has brought in a winning mentality, was not afraid to make wholesale changes to the team, and most importantly, rekindled the relationship of the team with the Arsenal fans. In this article, we will take a look at five of Arteta's best matches as Arsenal manager.

#1. Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United - 2 January 2020

This was Mikel Arteta's first win as Arsenal's manager, and it was a monumental win for Arsenal as well given everything that was going on with the club during the 2019-20 Premier League season. First-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos secured a much-needed 2-0 win for Arsenal to relieve some of the pressure on Arteta and his players.

This result saw Arsenal end a run of seven home games without a victory in all competitions and register their first win at the Emirates since a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa League in October of 2019.

#2. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - 1 August 2020

Victory in the FA Cup came through another Mikel Arteta masterclass, and it is fair to say this was essential as the victory in the final and the semi-final win against Manchester City gave every Arsenal fan hope.

Arsenal struggled in the league in the 19-20 season, but winning the FA Cup for a record-breaking 14th time gave us a glimpse of just how good the Gunners could be under Arteta.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show of the final, with the former Arsenal striker scoring from the penalty spot, and followed that up with a beautiful solo goal to give Arteta his first trophy at Arsenal.

To be honest, no one expected Arsenal to win the FA Cup that year given that they had to face Manchester City and Chelsea in the last two rounds, but Arteta proved his doubters wrong and then some.

#3. Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United - 22 January 2023

The 2022-23 season saw Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title, and although they crumbled towards the end, we finally saw what Arteta was trying to implement. The Gunners spent most of the season at the top of the table and picked up some memorable wins. This victory against Manchester United was huge as it kept their title hopes alive.

A last-minute goal from Eddie Nketiah secured the three points for Arsenal but it meant so much more for everyone associated with Arsenal.

Arsenal versus Manchester United is always an intense fixture and this match showed the new Arsenal so to speak.

In the recent past Arsenal would have normally crumbled in such a tense scenario but Arteta's never-say-die attitude showed and it proved Arsenal has what it takes to push teams all the way. This win also saw Arsenal extend their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches, their longest unbeaten streak since December 2018.

#4. Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth - 4 March 2023

Just like the 3-2 win against Manchester United, Arsenal's 3-2 triumph against Bournemouth will go down in history as one of the best matches under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners were 2-0 down by the 57th minute and all hope seemed lost as were their dream of winning the title but as we learned last season, you can never count out this new-look Arsenal team.

Thomas Partey got a goal back in the 62nd minute and then Reiss Nelson came on and won the game for Arsenal. A minute after coming on Nelson teed up Benjamin White for the equalizer and then sealed an incredible win in stoppage time with a fine half-volley.

The dramatic win saw Arsenal come back and win from a two-goal deficit for the first time since February 2012 when they defeated Tottenham 5-2, having gone winless in 65 games from such a scenario before the Bournemoth triumph.

5. Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City - 8 October 2023

Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City a few months back was probably the most important in Arteta's career as Arsenal manager so far. The gulf of difference between the two clubs from when Areta took charge of Arsenal to now, shows all the hard work that everyone at Arsenal has been putting in.

Arsenal emerged as 1-0 winners with Gabriel Martinelli coming off the bench to score the winner. The winger's 86th-minute shot deflected off Nathan Ake to secure the three points for Arsenal.

This win saw Arsenal win a Premier League match against the reigning champions for the first time since April 2017 against Leicester City, having lost the last 10 matches against such sides.

It also saw Arsenal win their first match in the league against Manchester City since December 2015, ending a run of 15 games without a win in this fixture.

Despite spending most of last season at the top of the table, losing home and away to Manchester City stung. It meant Arsenal were still levels behind Pep Guardiola's team, but that thought has been put to bed this season.