5 best attacking midfielders in the Premier League (2020-21)

The Premier League houses some of the most creative midfielders in the world.

The English top-flight is the most widely followed professional football league in the world and there's a good reason behind that. The entertainment is always top-notch and that is, in no short part, thanks to the quality of the players who ply their trade in the Premier League.

There has never been any shortage for talented midfielders in the Premier League. The likes of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Yaya Toure, David Silva have all been exemplary at what they do and the Premier League is still home to individuals who keep that legacy in tact.

On that note, let's take a look at the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#5 Mateusz Klich (Leeds United)

Mateusz Klich

Leeds United have been a joy to watch under Marcelo Bielsa more often than not. The legendary manager has improved the side immensely since taking over and has made almost his entire squad several times better than they used to be.

One of the players that has benefitted the most from Bielsa's entry is midfielder Matuesz Klich. Klich is Leeds United's creator-in-chief and the Belgian has been pulling the strings from midfield for Bielsa's men. He is one of the main reasons why Leeds have the fourth best attacking record in the 2020-21 season in the Premier League.

Klich has the ability to find and create space with his passing and movement. He keeps making runs into the final third and draws defenders away to create chances for his teammates. The 30-year-old has scored three goals and has five assists to his name from across 18 appearances in the Premier League so far.

Advertisement

🎯 Most successful final third passes - Premier League 2020/21



🥇 Jack Grealish - 324

🥈 Mateusz Klich - 313

🥉 Andrew Robertson - 302 pic.twitter.com/djYxXMPC8j — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 11, 2021

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's attacking midfielder Mason Mount gets a lot of stick. A lot of it comes from Frank Lampard's perceived bias towards him. Some of it stems out of the fact that it is him that keeps the extremely talented Jack Grealish out of the England international side.

Advertisement

Love him or hate him, the fact remains that Mount is one of the finest attacking midfielders in the league right now. Despite all the new signings that Chelsea have made, Mount has nailed down a starting berth in the squad and from across 17 appearances, he has scored two goals and registered five assists.

Among all the no. 10s in the league, Mason Mount has the best pass completion rate. He completes 87% of his attempted passes. Kevin De Bruyne has a pass completion rate of 81.5%.

Mason Mount works tirelessly in midfield and is also great at set-pieces.

Premier League players with at least 40 key passes, 80 progressive passes and 80 passes into the final third this season:



• Kevin De Bruyne (29 years old)

• Bruno Fernandes (26 years old)

• Mason Mount (22 years old)



Elite company. pic.twitter.com/AI8nTsUriR — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) January 17, 2021