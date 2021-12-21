5 best attacking midfielders in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to some of the most versatile and creative attacking midfielders in the world. Guided by some of the best coaches, these midfielders not only contribute to the team’s build-up play, but also pop up with important goal contributions.

Today, we will be taking a look at some attacking midfielders in the Premier League who have impressed fans and critics alike with their ingenuity.

Here are the top five attacking midfielders in the Premier League right now:

#5 James Maddison - Leicester City

Leicester City v Watford - Premier League

Former Premier League champions Leicester City have been down in the dumps this season. They have not been able to take the fight to the teams in their own weight class, let alone heavyweights. As a result, they have slipped out of the top-four race and are barely hanging on to their mid-table slot.

Amid the doom and gloom, James Maddison has been Leicester City’s beacon of hope. The attacking midfielder has played out of his skin in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

The Englishman would have had a couple more assists had Leicester been a little more clinical in front of goal.

𝙇𝘾𝙁𝘾_𝙎𝙋 @LCFCshitposting 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Maddison's last 6️⃣ starts



4️⃣ Assists 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️

4️⃣ Goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽

1️⃣ Penalty Won 👟



Maddison’s best performance this season came in the 4-2 win over Watford on matchday 13 of the English Premier League. He scored one and set up two more to guide the Foxes to a comfortable victory.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Last season, Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes was in sublime form. He moved gracefully, could locate his teammates with inch-perfect balls, and was never shy of having a go at goal.

The Portugal international scored 18 and created 11 more in the Premier League last season, emerging as one of the league’s best players.

Like his team-mates, Bruno Fernandes has also struggled to replicate his best form in the Premier League in the current campaign. He has still registered five goals and three assists in the league, but looked a little subdued in the final third.

With Cristiano Ronaldo back at United, Fernandes has had to focus more on creating than scoring, which has messed with his natural style of play.

New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to take a closer look at the player’s situation and improve his form. Don't be surprised if Fernandes enjoys a bit more freedom in the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

