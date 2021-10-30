5 best attacking midfielders in the world right now (2021)

Football, at the end of the day, is all about scoring goals. But to say that strikers, whose primary duty is to score goals, are the most important players in a team would be quite reductive. Players who carve out openings and create chances for the forwards are just as important.

In fact, creative players are often the difference makers. Number 10s or attacking midfielders roam the attacking realms looking to find their teammates in spaces. They also need to have the technical ability to back their vision. At the highest level of the game, it is not an easy job by any stretch of the imagination.

Defenders come at you really fast and you need to be quick with both your thinking and your feet. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

(Note: Kevin De Bruyne has not been included in the list as he hasn't featured extensively just yet in the 2021-22 season).

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

21-year-old Phil Foden is starting to deliver on the big stage and has been in spectacular form this term. Pep Guardiola has a penchant for improving midfielders and he seems to be working his magic with this Manchester City academy product.

Foden is a technically proficient midfielder and it is nearly impossible to shake him off the ball. His deft touches and quick give-and-gos are starting to become a vital part of City's game in the final third.

The left-footed attacking midfielder also has an eye for goal. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.

It looks like this is going to be the season where Foden will truly announce his arrival on the big stage and establish himself as a big name in the game.

#4 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz has been nothing short of a revelation in the 2021-22 season. The 18-year-old already showcases incredible maturity, intelligence and technical finesse and has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this term.

He is also versatile and though he is primarily an attacking midfielder, he can slot in on either wing as well. Wirtz excels in tight spaces and has shown that he can pull the strings in the final third for his side with aplomb.

The German international is already an expert at applying the right amount of weight and pace on his through balls. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this campaign.

