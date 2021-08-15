5 best attacking partnerships in football right now

Football is a team sport and a team is built on chemistry and understanding between the players. Sometimes a player might come along who can bring out the best in his teammates. We have seen so many of these double-acts or partnerships in recent times.

Luis Suarez-Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney-Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres-Steven Gerrard are a few examples of incredibly effective attacking partnerships. In recent times, we've seen the emergence of quite a few effective attacking triumvirates.

But attacking partnerships are still very much in vogue. It's quite sad that two of the finest attacking partnerships from the 2020-21 season have been broken up. Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho were a formidable duo but the latter has now joined Manchester United.

Similar is the case with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. The duo led from the front in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph last season, but Lukaku has now joined Chelsea on a deal worth €115 million.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best attacking partnerships in football right now.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo-Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Coppa Italia

Even at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong. He keeps surprising us with his athleticism and goalscoring ability. Ronaldo won the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2020-21 season after scoring 29 goals in 33 matches.

Despite Juventus' midfielders having a torrid campaign, the team managed to qualify for the Champions League and win the Coppa Italia as well. Much of the credit for that should go to the partnership that Ronaldo was able to strike with Federico Chiesa.

The former Fiorentina winger was a livewire for his club in 2020-21. He scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Juventus. Chiesa complements Ronaldo pretty well and the duo share a good connection on the football field.

They have even done Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration together. It looks like we'll see a lot more good football from this duo after they combined to set up Dybala for a stunning counterattacking goal last night against Atalanta.

WHAT A COUNTER, WHAT A GOAL.

Ronaldo > Chiesa > Dybala



#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/9kjPyPvJBx — Juve Canal (@juve_canal) August 14, 2021

#4 Mohamed Salah-Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

If we had put this list together a year back, the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would have been higher up the list. However, Mane had a rather underwhelming 2020-21 campaign but still showcased enough quality to earn a place on the list.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Salah and Mane looked unstoppable. The duo, combined with Firmino who also had a poor 2020-21 campaign, ran riot in Europe and in the Premier League. Their exploits were central to Liverpool's UEFA Champions League win in the 2018-19 season and their Premier League triumph in 2019-20.

Mohamed Salah finished second in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2020-21 season. He scored 22 goals in 37 Premier League appearances. In 51 matches across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign, Salah scored 31 goals.

Sadio Mane scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this past season. The duo shared the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All three players scored 22 goals each in the league that season.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah sharing the Golden Boot #LFC pic.twitter.com/dWR07jINBB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 12, 2019

