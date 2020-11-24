5 best attacking trios in Premier League history

The Premier League has been a treasure trove of entertainment and it continues to stay true to that reputation. The fast-paced nature of the league has gifted us some swashbuckling entertainment over the years and we have also had the privilege of watching some incredible players as well.

The Premier League giants have invested heavily on improving the team and as a result, we have been able to witness some great players play alongside each other. When the best players combine on the field, more often than not, it gives way to some remarkable football.

Of late, attacking trios have become quite a thing. The combination of Messi, Suarez and Neymar is something no football fan can ever forget. The Premier League has also had some mesmerizing trios and today, we take a look at five of the very best.

Honorable mention: Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son, Kane and Alli

After almost two decades of underwhelming displays and results, Tottenham Hotspur finally kicked into top gear under Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino unearthed gems in Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane burgeoned into one of the finest strikers in the world under his tutelage.

The trio was nearly unstoppable in the 2016-17 season and scored a whopping 61 goals between them. Harry Kane scored 29 goals in the league while Dele Alli scored 18 and he was just 20-years-old at the time.

Spurs ended up scoring more goals and conceding fewer goals than eventual Premier League champions Chelsea. It's a pity that the trio hasn't performed at those high levels after that. Dele Alli has become an outcast under Jose Mourinho. But Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane are currently the best attacking duo in the league.

#5 Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Florent Malouda (Chelsea)

Frank Lampard, (extreme left), Didier Drogba (third from left), Florent Malouda

After Jose Mourinho initially raised the standards at Chelsea and turned them into one of the Premier League giants, the Blues still put in a lot of work to maintain those standards. Towards the end of the opening decade of the 21st century, they had a formidable side that was coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

Didier Drogba was the finest striker around for at least a couple of seasons and he was joined in attack by one of the best goalscoring midfielders of all time, Frank Lampard and an exciting winger in Florent Malouda.

The trio scored more than 60 goals between them in a season where Chelsea scored 103 goals. Drogba and Malouda were physically aggressive, pacy and incredibly intelligent and alongside Lampard, they used to get under the skin of their opponents and walked away with a win on most occasions.

Drogba 👌

Malouda ☄️

Lampard 🙌



#4 Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp, Robert Pires (Arsenal)

Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp and Robert Pires in an Arsenal Training Session

Arsenal's 'Invincibles' was packed to the hilt with talent and there was never any shortage for beautiful football when Arsene Wenger's team were on the field. Leading the charge from the front was the attacking trio of the irreplaceable Thierry Henry, the inimitable Denis Bergkamp and the elegant Robert Pires.

Theirs was not a traditional attacking trio given how Wenger loved his striking pairs. All three were instrumental in one of the greatest Premier League campaigns of all time with Henry leading the line and scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 9.

Pires was a menacing presence down the wings and Denis Bergkamp, well... Denis Bergkamp was just magic on a football field.

🗣 "The best player I've ever played with is Dennis Bergkamp because he is human. With Leo [Messi] I ask myself if he's really human."



