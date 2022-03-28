5 best backup left-backs in Europe (2022)

Succeeding as a full-back is one of the toughest tasks in football. Since most modern teams use full-backs to provide width and serve as an additional attacking outlet, the players in those positions need to be dynamic. They must be prepared to charge ahead during counter-attacks and track back when out of possession. They also have to make sure that their pressing game is on point.

Even if they do pretty much everything that is asked of them, some full-backs do not play in the first team as regularly as expected. They are often beaten to the punch by teammates who are in prime form and are seemingly undroppable.

Today, we will take a look at five left-backs who, despite being great at their jobs, are backup options for their teams.

#5 Alex Telles – Manchester United

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has struggled for minutes this season. The 29-year-old is quick off the block, has a good work rate and can provide lucrative crosses in the box.

Yet, when fit, Luke Shaw has pretty much walked into the Manchester United starting XI this season. The Englishman has featured in 19 Premier League games in the current campaign, missing eight games due to injuries or illness.

He was only kept on the bench for Telles on a couple of occasions.

Telles, on the other hand, has played in 18 games across competitions this season, registering a goal and two assists. His most notable performance of the 2021-22 campaign came on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The left-back scored the equalizer in a 2-1 comeback win over Spanish outfit Villarreal.

#4 Marcelo – Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The most decorated player on our list today, Marcelo has experienced it all in his illustrious Real Madrid career. Since joining the club from Fluminense as a teenager in 2007, he has evolved into one of the most important players in Los Blancos history.

Over the course of his 15-year spell at the Santigao Bernabeu, the Brazilian has won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Although the 33-year-old left-back is currently the club’s first captain, he rarely gets gets to show his mettle on the pitch. Coach Carlo Ancelotti prefers an agile and defensively solid full-back, which, unfortunately, is not the Brazil international anymore.

Marcelo remains one of the best crossers in the team and can still single-handedly take on defenders. However, Los Blancos do not trust him to see off big games anymore. The veteran has only represented the Whites in 14 games in all competitions this season, registering a single assist.

An out-and-out legend at the club, Marcelo is out of contract in the summer. According to reports (via BeSoccer), the Brazilian could move back to Brazil to represent his boyhood club Fluminense.

#3 Marcos Alonso – Chelsea

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea’s first-choice left-wingback Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury in a Champions League encounter against Juventus last November. He has since been ruled out of the 2021-22 campaign.

In his absence, Marcos Alonso has manned the left-flank, doing everything in his power to fill in for the 25-year-old Englishman.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, the 29-year-old has featured in 34 games for the Blues, recording two goals and four assists. Unfortunately, his valiant effort in Chilwell’s absence is unlikely to make him the team’s first-choice left-back option.

Coach Thomas Tuchel enjoys Chilwell’s creativity and is likely to restore him as soon as he returns to action.

#2 Juan Bernat – Paris Saint-Germain

Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are arguably the most ambitious club in world football at the moment. Over the last decade, the Parisians have established themselves as the most formidable team in France, winning seven league titles in the process. Now, they want to prove their mettle in the UEFA Champions League as well.

To attain that goal, they have signed some of the hottest names in the business, which has made life difficult for the club’s established players. Former Bayern Munich man Juan Bernat has been one of the most prominent names left affected by PSG’s aggressive transfer policy. Since the loan transfer of Sporting Lisbon's Nuno Mendes last summer, the Spaniard has been PSG's second-choice left-back.

The lack of action has taken a toll on the 29-year-old’s confidence. In the 12 games he has featured this season, he has failed to register a single goal or assist.

To put his numbers into perspective, Bernat played 10 Champions League games in the 2019-20 season, registering two goals and two assists.

#1 Kostas Tsimikas – Liverpool

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has easily been one of the brightest sparks in the Premier League this season. Despite playing sporadically, the 25-year-old has won over the Reds supporters, offering Jurgen Klopp a solid option at left-back.

The Greek international joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in the summer of 2020. He did not even start a single Premier League game in his debut season, with first-choice Andy Robertson starting in all of them.

Robertson’s pre-season injury allowed Tsimikas to start Liverpool’s first two Premier League games in the current campaign. He looked solid at the back in both matches and provided an assist as well. Unfortunately, his good run was not enough to keep Robertson at bay. He returned to the lineup from the third matchday itself.

Since the Scot’s return, Tsimikas has started only five Premier League games, registering an assist. Displacing Robertson, who happens to be one of the best left-backs in the world, will not be easy for Tsimkas.

However, if he remains patient and keeps his chin up in training, Jurgen Klopp just might find a way to involve him more.

