5 best ball-carrying defenders in the world right now

The art of defending in football has evolved, with modern-day defenders needing to contribute at both ends. While defensive roles haven't changed too much, the offensive role has undergone many changes. With defenders improving their ability on the ball, they are becoming key cogs in attack for their teams.

Many modern managers like Pep Guardiola are known for employing defenders with good ball-playing ability. However, being a good ball-playing defender is not just about making accurate long passes to build attacks from distance. They also need to progress the ball to complement the work of midfielders and overload the attack.

One of the best ways to determine the offensive carry of defenders is to measure the total progressive distance covered. A carry is the movement of the football for at least five meters from where the ball is first originally.

When the same thing happens in the opposition half, it is considered progressive distance carried. While many defenders in the world excel in offensive shifts, here's a look at five defenders who stand out for their ball-carrying ability:

#5 William Saliba

William Saliba has divided opinions of the Arsenal fanbase on manager Mikel Arteta's decision to loan him out.

While many feel it's correct to loan him for his development, some feel Saliba could have played a role at Arsenal this season. The claim is not entirely unjustified, considering how he has played for Marseille this campaign.

Saliba, who is on loan at the French club, has been one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 this campaign. The Frenchman has showcased great defensive skills, and has also shown his ability with the ball.

He is fifth on the list of defenders with the most progressive distance carried in Europe's top five leagues this season, garnering 3637 yards of progressive distance.

#4 Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has had huge success at a very young age. Since his transfer to Bayern Munich, he has been on song, and is widely regarded as one of best left-backs at the moment.

The 21-year-old is known for his offensive output, as he is a nightmare for opposition defenders.

It's no surprise that Davies is among the top five defenders in terms of progressive distance carried in Europe's top five leagues.

He has accrued 3702 yards of total progressive distance this season. Thanks to his ball-playing ability and offensive output, the Canadian has made six assists in 23 games this season.

