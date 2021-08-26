5 best ball-playing defenders in the world at the moment

In modern football, more and more teams are adopting an expansive style of play. Gone are the days when the goalkeeper would telegraph a ball into the opposition half and physically dominant players win over possession and try to create.

Teams these days try to build from the back, stitching passes together starting from their centre-backs and working their way forward. As a result, defenders with good technical skills who are adept at passing the ball around are starting to grow in prominence.

Passing has pretty much become a requisite skill as far as defenders are concerned. Defenders who can't pass the ball around with ease and rely entirely on brawn are almost non-existent now.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best ball-playing defenders in the world at the moment.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League. The youngster has already been phenomenal for the Merseysiders. He played a crucial role in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

Jurgen Klopp relies heavily on his full-backs to orchestrate play and that's why Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have become so important. Alexander-Arnold's passing range and vision belies his age.

His early pickouts and signature crosses have become part and parcel of how Liverpool break down teams. The 22-year-old is easily one of the best ball-playing defenders in the world.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci is 34-years-old but he is still pretty indomitable in the defensive third. One of the best ball-playing centre-backs of his generation, the duo of Chiellini and Bonucci wasn't dribbled past in Italy's triumphant run at Euro 2020.

The Juventus centre-back is widely known for his passing range. His skill on the ball, combined with his passing range and vision, saw La Repubblica call him 'Beckenbonucci', in reference to the legendary Franz Beckenbauer.

Bonucci is a well-rounded centre-back. Not only is he adept at executing his defensive responsibilities and playing the ball out from the back, he is also great at organizing his backline.

He has won nine Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and five Supercoppa Italias in his club career. Bonucci most recently played a starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. He will go down in history as one of the best Italian defenders of all time and that's saying something.

