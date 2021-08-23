5 best box-to-box midfielders in world football right now

In modern football, there are various kinds of midfielders - holding midfielder, central midfielder, box-to-box midfielder, attacking midfielders and the No.10s. Midfield is arguably the most important position on a football pitch, as big matches and tight encounters are often decided by battles in this area of the pitch.

Each of the midfield positions requires a particular skillset and years of expertise, which only a few footballers can execute at an elite level. Box-to-box midfielders can play a massive role in the smooth transition from the defensive third to the opposition half.

They can effectively perform the dual role of a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder, retrieving the ball for the team while also driving forward with it. On that note, here's a look at the five best box-to-box midfielders in world football currently.

#5 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson (centre) has been a regular fixture in Liverpool's midfield.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is one of the finest box-to-box midfielders of his generation, and is a tireless workhorse in the middle of the park.

Henderson is a solid presence in front of Liverpool’s backline, and can stifle opposition attacks time and time again. The Englishman is a physically formidable force with impeccable defensive awareness, but has added a lot more going forward in recent years.

The tenacious midfielder has shown a willingness to drive the ball forward in open spaces, which in turn creates more room for Liverpool’s attacking three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Henderson also possesses good passing range and vision to pick out a teammate in the final third.

The 2019-20 season was a testament to Henderson’s improvement in the opposition half. With plenty of penetrating passes and brave surges forward, the Englishman notched up four goals and five assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

#4 Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum recently joined PSG on a free transfer.

Georginio Wijnaldum will always be fondly remembered by the Reds faithful for his indispensable role in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs in successive seasons.

The Dutch midfielder has often been overshadowed by Liverpool’s explosive front three and Raphael Van Dijk, but his contributions have been pivotal in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Wijnaldum functioned as the shield in front of Liverpool’s backline, and was also a dynamic ball carrier into the final third. Along with Jordan Henderson and James Milner, the Dutchman ensured a smooth transition of play from defence to attack. That created countless chances for Liverpool’s attacking trio.

Even though Liverpool underwhelmed in the 2020-21 campaign, Wijnaldum continued to impress. He absorbed some pressure off Liverpool’s makeshift defensive pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips in the absence of Van Dijk.

The 30-year-old recently joined PSG on a free transfer, and will likely bolster their midfield ranks. Wijnaldum will join forces with Marco Verratti in the middle of the park with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in front of him. If he can recreate some of his best form, the Parisian forwards will have chances galore.

