5 best Brazilian players in the world right now (2021)

Historically, Brazil have produced some of the greatest and most distinguishable talents in the world of football. The Samba boys had truly taken over at one point with their mesmerizing displays of flair and skill.

The five-time World Cup winners have been synonymous with world-class talent. Pele, Garrincha, Zico, Socrates, Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho are just a handful of Brazilians who are known all across the world.

Even today, the Selecao have no shortage of incredible footballers. The Brazilian national side is stocked with players who mostly ply their trade in Europe. The Brazilian national squad features players, most of whom play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The new generation of Brazilian footballers have not shied away from challenges. As a result, we see plenty of them strutting their stuff in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Brazilian players in the world right now.

#5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Marquinhos is one of Brazil's first-choice centre-backs. The 27-year-old is a technically proficient campaigner who can also play in defensive midfield. The Paris Saint-Germain captain has truly established himself as one of the best defensive talents in Europe.

He is renowned for his anticipation and excellent reading of the game. Marquinhos is also an excellent passer of the ball and shows a great amount of composure in tight situations. He is not easy to bully off the ball and has great positional sense as well.

Despite not being a towering presence, Marquinhos' is a huge threat in the air. His heading is excellent and often chips in with valuable goals for his side. In the 2020-21 season, Marquinhos scored six goals from 40 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

#4 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Brazil v Peru - Copa America Brazil 2021: Semifinal

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is one of Pep Guardiola's most prized assets. The Brazilian shot-stopper is tailor-made for City thanks to his distribution and passing range.

Of course, he is excellent at dispensing the primary duties as a goalkeeper as well. Ederson is a brave number 1 who showcases a great amount of command over his area. But what sets him apart is definitely his ability to almost conduct play from deep for the Cityzens.

Ederson kept 19 cleansheets in 36 appearances in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester City signed Ederson in 2017 and there is no disputing the fact that the Brazilian goalkeeper has improved the reigning Premier League champions. He is inarguably one of the best Brazilian footballers in the world right now.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ederson has kept a clean sheet in 50% of his Premier League games for Man City:



◎ 150 games

◉ 75 clean sheets



What a signing he has been for the Cityzens. 🧤 Ederson has kept a clean sheet in 50% of his Premier League games for Man City:



◎ 150 games

◉ 75 clean sheets



What a signing he has been for the Cityzens. 🧤 https://t.co/ACbIDsD57R

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith