5 best Brazilian players in the world right now based on ratings

Brazil is considered the land of the 'Joga Bonito.' Over the years, Brazilian footballers have mesmerized the world with their skills and finesse. South America has several footballing countries, but Brazil and Argentina stand apart from the others. Their rivalry is well known, and the superstars of yesteryear have been complemented by the talents of today.

The majority of Brazilian superstars ply their trade in leagues outside the country. However, the Brasileirao Serie A is a hotbed of remarkable talent, providing a steady supply to the European leagues. As a result, the next five names have been the best Brazilian footballers this season.

#5 Lucas Paqueta - 7.24

An excellent club form has earned Paqueta (right) a national team call up

In the Flamengo youth setup, attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta was highly rated as a teenager. It led to his rapid promotion to the senior side, where he caught the attention of European clubs. Several clubs wanted his signature, but AC Milan brought him to the San Siro. While Paqueta played well in Italy, it's in France where he's showing his true abilities.

Paqueta's ability on the ball and stitching passes sets him aside from other midfielders. Paqueta is a highly versatile player who can play in several positions. He has played mainly as an attacking midfielder this season, bringing out his best on the pitch.

Paqueta has been a regular for Lyon this season with 34 appearances under his belt. He has been productive in front of the goal with nine goals and five assists, but fans will hope for more in the days to come.

#4 Philippe Coutinho - 7.28

Coutinho has rediscovered his form

Philippe Coutinho is having a revival of his career in the same league where he first reached the pinnacle of his career. Coutinho made the switch from Inter to Liverpool at a young age. He quickly established himself as one of the club's best players before making a big-money move to Barcelona.

However, the move hasn't gone the way he had planned, and it has taken him a loan move to Aston Villa to show what he can do.

The first half of the season at Camp Nou was hardly anything to write about. However, Coutinho has come back strong and performed well under Steven Gerrard. The Aston Villa manager has been able to make Coutinho play the creative role the Brazilian was once known for.

Coutinho has played 26 times this season, where he has scored six and assisted three. However, the stats look far better when one separates his Premier League performance. In 10 appearances, Coutinho has made three assists and scored four, which is a vast improvement over his Barcelona numbers.

#3 Casemiro - 7.29

Casemiro has been invaluable for Real Madrid

It's not easy to stand out as a footballer in a side like Real Madrid, which has several stars on its books. Casemiro has not only stood out from the rest, but he is regarded as a vital cog by Real Madrid's fan base. Los Blancos bought Casemiro at a young age, and he has gone on to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Casemiro excels as a typical destroyer whose job is to stop opponents from asserting dominance. Casemiro is brilliant with tackles and interceptions as his role involves disrupting the opposition attack. However, he has an excellent passing range to complement his defensive abilities.

Casemiro has been a rock for Real Madrid this season and has shielded the relatively inexperienced defense when required. He has notched up 38 appearances so far and has chipped in with four assists.

#2 Neymar Jr. - 7.32

Neymar's spell at PSG has been marred by injuries

Neymar's transfer to PSG sent shockwaves into the footballing world when it took place. Barcelona were his first European club after he impressed everyone with his performances in Brazil. PSG broke the bank to bring Neymar to the French capital. While he has been good for his side, one would say that much more is expected from the Brazilian.

On his day, Neymar can beat the best of defenders with skill and finesse. He has several tricks up his sleeve, and an in-form Neymar is troublesome for any defense. He is also effective on set-pieces and can play in several positions. However, injuries have significantly disrupted his time at PSG.

Neymar has played in just 21 games this season. He has suffered two separate spells of injury, and there have been new reports that the Brazilian has lost his motivation to play. He has scored five goals and made five assists, but the numbers hardly justify his capabilities.

#1 Vincius Jr. - 7.67

vinicius Jr. has been simply sublime

Several Brazilian footballers are having an excellent season. However, none will come close to the season that Real Madrid winger Vinicius is having. After a few problematic seasons, Vinicius has shown his true abilities under Carlo Ancelotti. He has been one of the best players for Real Madrid this season and has been consistent with his outstanding performances.

Vinicius is a typical Brazilian winger who relies on his speed and skill to beat opponents. He cuts inside from the wider positions before shooting for a goal or passing to a teammate. Real led the race for a La Liga title mainly due to work done by Vinicius.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friendsHe delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friends 🇧🇷He delivered ⚽✅ https://t.co/rd8gXegZll

Vinicius has been one of the best attackers in the world this season, and he has so far made 39 appearances for Real. In those appearances, he has scored 17 goals and made 14 assists. His performances will be critical if Real are to secure the La Liga title and vie for the Champions League.

