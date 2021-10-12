5 best brother duos in football right now (2021)

To make it in professional football and play at the highest level is a huge accomplishment. There are plenty of individuals who dedicate their entire lives to training but still don't do well enough to play in any of the top divisions.

That's why two people from the same family making it big is still quite a big thing for the spectators. We have seen plenty of successful brother duos in football. Gary Neville and Phil Neville, Kolo Toure and Yaya Toure, Filippo Inzaghi and Simone Inzaghi... the list goes on.

Some brothers are so fortunate that they get to play for the same club at the same time or represent their country together. However, there are also brother duos who don't even represent the same nation.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best brother duos in football right now.

#5 Jerome Boateng and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng and Kevin-Prince Boateng are good examples of brothers playing for different nations. While Jerome Boateng plays for Germany, Kevin-Prince Boateng used to represent Ghana until 2014.

Both Jerome Boateng and Kevin-Prince Boateng started off at Hertha Berlin. Jerome, a centre-back, currently struts his stuff for Olympique Lyon, the fifth club he has played for in an illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince, who plays as a midfielder or a forward, has returned to his first club Hertha Berlin at the end of a journeyman's career where he has turned up for 14 different clubs.

Jerome Boateng won the 2014 World Cup with Germany. He has two Champions League titles, nine Bundesliga titles, five DFB Pokals, one FA Cup and two Club World Cups to his name. He was also named the German Footballer of the Year in 2016.

Kevin-Prince Boateng won the Serie A with AC Milan in the 2010-11 season. He was on loan at Barcelona when the Catalans lifted the La Liga title in the 2018-19 season. He has also won the DFB Pokal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The relationship between the half-brothers who share the same father and different mothers has soured in recent times. After Jerome Boateng was fined for domestic abuse, Kevin-Prince Boateng claimed he condemns his brother's actions and that he has nothing to do with him anymore. He told Bild:

"I've distanced myself from Jerome for a long time. I value and respect German law. I abhor violence against women. I don't identify with my brother's actions and that's why I no longer have anything to do with him."

Africa Archives ™ @Africa_Archives Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng are the first and only brothers to play against each other at a FIFA World Cup match. They did this at the South Africa 2010 World Cup when Ghana played against Germany with Kevin-Prince representing Ghana and Jerome representing Germany. Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng are the first and only brothers to play against each other at a FIFA World Cup match. They did this at the South Africa 2010 World Cup when Ghana played against Germany with Kevin-Prince representing Ghana and Jerome representing Germany. https://t.co/1BZT2b1uXS

#4 Thiago Alcantara and Rafinha Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara and Rafinha Alcantara

The sons of Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho, both Thiago and his brother Rafinha are La Masia products who started their careers at Barcelona. While both were technically gifted players with plenty of flair, their career trajectories have gone differently.

Thiago Alcantara blossomed into one of the best central midfielders of his generation. He left Barcelona in 2011 and followed Pep Guardiola to Bayern Munich. At the peak of his powers, Thiago was a mainstay in the Spanish national side and was well worthy of taking over from the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Meanwhile, Rafinha Alcantara's regular bouts with injuries have stopped him from realizing his potential. The attacking midfielder's stint at Barcelona was marred by injuries and consequent loan spells. He is currently plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain.

Thiago plays for Spain while Rafinha plays for Brazil. At club level, Thiago currently plays for Liverpool and has struggled with a few injury problems in recent times.

90s Football @90sfootball World Cup winner Mazinho and sons Thiago and Rafinha. World Cup winner Mazinho and sons Thiago and Rafinha. https://t.co/Wd7AWkfIyS

