5 best budget midfielder picks for Champions League Fantasy 2019-20 season

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 17 Sep 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Havertz in action for Bayer Leverkusen during Euro competition last season

Another season of Champions League football is upon us and along with it, comes fantasy football too. The best part of every fantasy campaign is unearthing hidden gems from a wide array of quality players scattered across Europe.

Everyone is aware of fan favourites such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard - but the main difference in fantasy points are created by the budget-friendly players who often get overlooked. With that in mind, here's a list of the five best budget midfielder picks for the 2019/20 UCL campaign:

#5 Taison (£5.5m) - Shakhtar Donetsk

Taison

Taison Barcellos Freda, simply known as Taison, is a Brazilian playmaker who features for Ukrainian giants Shakthar Donetsk. Known for his ability to create goalscoring chances with regularity, he recorded 23 points last season through two goals and an assist across five group games.

This season to date, the 31-year-old captain has already netted two and created four assists, appearing in very good form. Recently he started sharing spot-kick duties with winger Marlos too, which means he's a threat from set-pieces and at £5.5m could be one of the best bargains for this year's competition.

#4 Florentino Luis (£4.5m) - Benfica

Florentino in Benfica colours, where he's unlikely to be for much longer

Florentino Ibrain Morris Luis, simply known as Florentino, is a Portuguese midfielder who plays his club football for top-flight giants Benfica. Known for their ability to create a conveyor belt of promising talent, the 20-year-old is the latest starlet on the production line - with both Manchester clubs reportedly scouting his progress, while it seems inevitable he'll make a big-money move at some stage in future.

For only £4.5m, he will provide your squad with a viable option on the substitutes' bench. Although there are other options including Lucas Tousart also available at the same price, the highly-rated youngster is likely to feature regularly going forward and should be your pick.

1 / 3 NEXT