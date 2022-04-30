5 best captains in Europe this season (2021-22)

To captain a top-tier European side is a big honor. It is not enough to simply wear the captain's armband and go about your business. The captain has to rally his troops and lead by example.

A captain needs to lead from the front

As teams go through difficult phases, they need characters or personalities who can rise above the situation and inspire their teammates to follow suit.

As such, captaincy is not an honor that's bestowed upon the most technically gifted player in the team. But it is one that's granted to those individuals who have the mental fortitude to brave adversity and keep pushing forward against the tide.

Almost every successful team in the history of the sport has had a great leader who acts as the glue of the team. Even today, there is no shortage of great captains across Europe's top leagues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best captains in Europe this season (2021-22).

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Wissam Ben Yedder is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. The French marksman is currently the captain of Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco and has been their best player this season.

He has scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Monaco so far this season. AS Monaco are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 table, tied on points with Rennes but have a considerably inferior goal difference.

Ben Yedder could yet inspire AS Monaco to finish third and qualify for the Champions League. The AS Monaco captain has done quite a commendable job thus far but if he can clinch a Champions League berth for his side, that'll be quite an achievement.

#4 Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille)

Dimitri Payet has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Marseille are presently second in the league with just four games remaining.

As Marseille's captain, Payet has led by example. The attacking midfielder has scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions so far this term. Payet is now 35 but he continues to be one of the best playmakers in the world.

Payet averages 3.8 key passes per 90 minutes this season, the most of any player across Europe's top five leagues this season.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Fernandinho is Manchester City's first-choice captain but the Brazilian international is hardly involved these days. Kevin De Bruyne has captained the side in his stead this term and has had a galvanizing effect on the team.

The Belgium international is a tireless worker on the football pitch and doesn't need an invitation to grab a game by the scruff of its neck. He has also been in spectacular form in recent months and his playmaking and goalscoring exploits have been crucial for Manchester City this term.

De Bruyne has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions so far this season. The 30-year-old scored City's only goal in their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He also opened the scoring for his side against Real Madrid in Manchester City's 4-3 win in the first leg of the semi-final. In the last two months, De Bruyne has also scored important goals for City in games against Manchester United and Liverpool as well. There's no doubt that he has led by example this term.

#2 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Jordan Henderson is one of the greatest modern day captains in football. He has been an inspirational figure both on and off the pitch for Liverpool. Not only has he led by example by being a hard worker but he has also improved his game immensely over the past several seasons.

Since inheriting the armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015, Henderson has established himself as an iconic figure at Anfield. He has overseen some of Liverpool's most successful seasons in the 21st century.

Henderson has been exemplary this term as well. He has already led his side to Carabao Cup glory. Liverpool have already put a foot in the final of the Champions League after beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

They've also made it to the final of the FA Cup and are giving Manchester City a run for their money as far as the Premier League title race is concerned. Henderson's leadership skills and sheer relentlessness on the football pitch have been decisive factors behind their success this term.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop



Sadio Mane on how 🗣️ "Before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain [Henderson] to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning".Sadio Mane on how #LFC have changed training times during Ramadan 🗣️ "Before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain [Henderson] to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning".Sadio Mane on how #LFC have changed training times during Ramadan 🔴 https://t.co/IdzZpOXdNF

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has captained Real Madrid spectacularly this season. He is having the season of his life at Real Madrid and has been a fitting example of what a great captain ought to be.

Benzema has been Real Madrid's leading light this season. Without his contributions, it's hard to imagine where they would be right now because they've looked completely lost at times in his absence.

Benzema almost single-handedly dragged Real Madrid into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He scored a 17-minute hat-trick in the second leg of Real Madrid's Round of 16 tie against PSG after the Parisians had raced to a 2-0 lead.

Benzema followed it up with a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. If that wasn't enough, he also scored the winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the second leg against the Blues. He has also bagged a brace in the first leg of Real Madrid's semi-final tie against Manchester City, which they lost 4-3.

Benzema has also produced multiple rescue acts for Real Madrid in La Liga this season. In 41 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 34-year-old has scored 41 goals and provided 13 assists.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Benzema on being the captain: “This motivates me to give more. You have to set an example on the field and this is what I have loved since I was young. Wearing the armband is exceptional and motivates me as well.” 🎙| Benzema on being the captain: “This motivates me to give more. You have to set an example on the field and this is what I have loved since I was young. Wearing the armband is exceptional and motivates me as well.” https://t.co/QjZxIAjAEh

