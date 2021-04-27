5 best captains in Premier League history

The Premier League has produced some of the best leaders we have seen in modern football.

The all-action, high-intensity nature of the Premier League urges players to bring out the most unflinching version of themselves on the field. As the famous saying goes, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. We've seen some of the toughest footballers on the planet lead Premier League sides to glory over the past three decades.

A captain has to show an incredible amount of resolve and a never-say-die attitude. That still won't be enough if he can't get his teammates to resolutely commit to the cause until the final whistle is blown. As such, a captain also needs to be a leader of men whose path his teammates will confidently follow.

We've seen plenty of such players. Here, we take a look at five of the best Premier League captains in history.

#5 Steven Gerrard - Liverpool

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool - FA Cup Third Round

If anyone needs to be initiated in what being a true leader is all about, a rewatch of the historic Champions League night in Istanbul from 2005 should sort them out. Lack of a Premier League title will always remain a stain on his spectacular Liverpool career but Stevie G is undoubtedly one of the best Premier League captains ever.

He did come close twice and it is quite unfortunate that he inadvertently contributed to one of those slipping through the Merseysiders' hands. But as far as leadership qualities are concerned, Steven Gerrard was one of the best in the business.

He led by example and gave his all every time the team needed him to. He was great with his teammates too and could rally them on to accomplish great things like their UEFA Champions League triumph in 2005. Gerrard is the greatest Premier League captain to have never won a Premier League title.

Advertisement

Our legend, our icon, our captain... and a Red. 🔴



Happy birthday, Steven Gerrard! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PROuLrEUYG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2018

#4 Patrick Vieira - Arsenal

Liverpool v Arsenal

Patrick Vieira capped off his legendary stint at Arsenal with the winning penalty in Arsenal's 2005 FA Cup triumph. It was a fitting end to a great spell in North London and there was an abundance of evidence that goes to show why Vieira was the perfect replacement in the captain's role for the great Tony Adamas.

Advertisement

Vieira has the unique distinction of having led a team through an entire season without tasting defeat. Vieira's 'Invincibles' will be remembered forever for the absolute dominance they showed in the Premier League back when Sir Alex Ferguson and his golden boys were running riot.

And how can one forget the intense rivalry he shared with the legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane? Stuff of legends.

Roy Keane 🤜🤛 Patrick Vieira



Both played their part in one of the fiercest rivalries in #PL history, and both are nominees for the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/YexUSumUtm — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT