5 best captains in the Premier League this season (2021/22)

Leaders are an important part of every profession, and sports and football are no different.

Captains of various clubs are expected to represent the club well. The Premier League is the biggest league in the world, and the scrutiny it attracts on a daily basis means that impeccable behavior is expected from the various club captains.

There are some strong personalities in the Premier League, and they are not afraid to make their voices heard. The last year, in particular, has shown the role the captains play.

On that note, we look at the five best captains in the Premier League this season (2020/21).

#5 Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Conor Coady has been a permanent fixture in the Wolverhampton Wanderers' first XI for some time now, and has to go down as one of their best transfers in modern history.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Coady moved to Huddersfield Town in 2014 in search of regular first-team football and joined Wolverhampton Wanderers a season later. The 28-year old has made 275 appearances in all competitions for the club since then, and was made club captain in 2018 by then-manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Coady has been praised for his leadership qualities. Proficient at playing in a three-man backline, Coady made his debut for the England national team in 2020, and was included in the Euro 2020 squad by Gareth Southgate.

#4 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and his responsible activities as a footballer have seen him lauded by many as an ideal role model for the younger generation.

The Denmark international has been at Leicester City since 2011, and has made 426 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes. Schmeichel was an integral part of the Leicester City side which won the Premier League in 2016, and his performance in the final of the FA Cup was highly praised as Brendan Rodgers' men triumphed.

At Euro 2020, Schmeichel's actions after teammate Christian Eriksen's frightening collapse on the field were noteworthy. The 34-year old helped Denmark reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

