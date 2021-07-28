5 footballers who became superstars after changing their positions

Modern football has seen managers demand versatility from their players. Top-flight clubs want players well equipped to operate in multiple positions on the field, as managers want their teams to be flexible.

Over the years, though, there have been a few players who have excelled after changing positions, so much so that they are regarded as some of the best in the game in their new positions.

On that note, here's a look at five such players who became superstars after changing their positions.

#5 Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany

Regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his prime, Vincent Kompany transitioned from a defensive midfielder to a world-class defender with relative ease.

A product of the Anderlecht academy, Kompany produced strong performances for both Anderlecht and Hamburger SV, earning a move to Manchester City in 2008. Initially utilised in midfield, the Belgium international started playing as a centre-back for the Premier League club. Kompany was key as he helped Manchester City become one of the best clubs in England.

I’ve been asked many times to name the n°1 most important moment in my #mancity career.

Not a difficult choice really and there’s one guy’s name written all over it. Aguerroooooo!

Thank you legend and see you on the other side of Covid. pic.twitter.com/UcEqKb5dMp — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) March 30, 2021

Kompany made 360 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning four Premier League titles. Renowned for his leadership, the 35-year-old is regarded as a Manchester City legend. He retired from the game in 2020 and is currently the manager of Anderlecht.

#4 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger

One of the best midfielders of the modern generation, Bastian Schweinsteiger was a sensational player for club and country.

During his early days with Bayern Munich, Schweinsteiger made his name as a technically gifted winger. However, he was converted into a central midfielder during his initial days with the Bayern Munich first team, and Schweinsteiger did not look back after that.

A versatile player capable of operating in multiple midfield roles, the Germany international won eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich. A FIFA World Cup winner as well, Schweinsteiger did not enjoy the best of spells with Manchester United, and retired after a stint with Chicago Fire.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav