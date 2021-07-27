5 best supporting strikers in world football at the moment

What began as an innovative idea has transformed into a widely-used practice. Supporting strikers in football are no more a rarity, with managers preferring their teams to be more flexible in attack.

These strikers combine strong technical ability and creativity to create space for the inside forwards while often dropping deep to help the midfield. Such forwards can play in a variety of attacking positions, and their skill-set means they are capable of doing a good job in any position.

It is not an easy role, and it takes time to understand the nuances of play. That is why Liverpool are still searching for adequate competition and subsequent replacement for Roberto Firmino, as very few players can play that role at a world-class level.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best supporting strikers in world football at the moment.

#5 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino

Referred to as the 'engine' of the Liverpool side by manager Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino has been crucial to the club's success in recent years.

Firmino did not come cheap, with Liverpool paying Hoffenheim nearly £37 million for his services in 2015. After a slow start to his Premier League career, the appointment of Klopp had a transformative effect on Firmino.

Klopp started utilising the Brazil international in an unorthodox attacking role, with Firmino often dropping deep to facilitate midfield play and create space for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

🇪🇬 Mo Salah - 29

🇸🇳 Sadio Mane - 29

🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino - 29

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Henderson - 31

🇪🇸 Thiago Alcantara - 30

🇳🇱 Virgil van Dijk - 30



🔴 Liverpool face the prospect of an increasingly aging first team



Which players would you keep and which would you let go? 🤔#LFC pic.twitter.com/SdJvo7vIOY — William Hill (@WilliamHill) July 23, 2021

The 29-year-old has been widely appreciated for his technical ability, creativity and intelligence. In 292 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, Firmino has scored 87 goals and provided 69 assists.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz

A prodigious talent, Kai Havertz was destined for great things ever since his early days with Bayer Leverkusen.

A strong 2019-20 campaign saw Havertz linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world. Chelsea managed to sign him last summer for £72 million, and Havertz showed glimpses of his undoubted potential during his debut season.

Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or further forward, the Germany international was often utilised as a false 9 by manager Thomas Tuchel during the latter half of last season.

Havertz made 45 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring nine goals and providing as many assists. The 22-year-old scored the sole goal of the game in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav