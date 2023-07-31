5 best central defensive midfielders in world football right now

Defensive midfielders are often the unsung heroes of any successful football team. They play a pivotal role in the beautiful game, shielding the defence and launching attacks from deep positions.

Defensive midfielders position themselves just ahead of the backline and their primary responsibility is to thwart or break up opposition attacks. Strong tackling, game intelligence and positional awareness are pre-requisite qualities for defensive midfielders.

Additionally, defensive midfielders often act as launchpads for attacks. Beyond breaking up play, defensive midfielders help to shift momentum in their side's favour by distributing the ball accurately to their more advanced teammates.

Defensive midfielders or holding midfielders dictate the tempo of the game, control the midfield battle and try to gain an advantage for their side in the middle of the park.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best central defensive midfielders in world football right now.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Cadiz CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Aurelien Tchouameni made a high-profile switch to Real Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. Los Blancos had been monitoring him for quite a while and it was about time that they embarked on the process of rejigging their setup and finding replacements for their old guard.

Tchouameni is a tough-tackling and tenacious midfield destroyer. The former AS Monaco man is also sharp and a great reader of the game. Tchouameni is adept at making interceptions and being an absolute menace in the centre of the pitch for his side. The 23-year-old has also proven to be quite tidy in possession.

He will need to deliver big if he is to justify his €80 million price tag. The early signs have been promising. The Frenchman did a good job at the base of Real Madrid's midfield last term despite being given the mammoth task of replacing Casemiro.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The fact that the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice fetched huge transfer fees is enough proof of just how important defensive midfielders have become in the modern game. Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham this summer for a whopping €116 million.

The Englishman's doggedness and game-reading abilities are top-notch. He is not only excellent at breaking up attacks but also at progressing the ball and even creating chances for his side. Now that Rice has joined Arsenal, it is time to take his game to the next level and truly maximize his potential.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund - Preseason Friendly

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro moved to Manchester United to make way for younger players at Real Madrid. However, that doesn't mean that his quality had dropped or his best years were behind him.

The Brazilian became an indispensable part of the Manchester United starting lineup over the course of his debut campaign in England. He added steel to United's midfield and with him shielding the defence, United played some swashbuckling football on occasion last term.

Not only has Casemiro been good at breaking up play and showcasing his skills as a midfield destroyer, but he has also been excellent on the ball. He scored seven goals and provided seven assists for the Red Devils in 53 appearances in all competitions last term.

#2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen Team Presentation

Joshua Kimmich is the beating heart of Bayern Munich. An extremely competitive and tenacious warrior of a midfielder, Kimmich is one of the best holding midfielders of his generation. The Germany international is also one of the most technically gifted midfielders on the planet right now.

By virtue of his excellent game-reading abilities and the defensive acumen he earned during his early days as a right-back, Kimmich is an absolute defensive wall all by himself. Additionally, his playmaking skills are world-class and his passing is precise and inventive.

#1 Rodri (Manchester City)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Rodri has been absolutely phenomenal for Manchester City at the base of their midfield. He has just come off a season riddled with trophies for both club and country and has established himself as the finest holding midfielder on the planet.

Rodri is an indefatigable presence in midfield, almost doing the work of two people in the middle of the park. His tackling is good and his ability to intercept passes is top-tier as well. Rodri scored the winner for City in the Champions League final against Inter Milan last season.

He won the Premier League title, the Champions League title and the FA Cup with City last term. He also won the UEFA Nations League with Spain this summer.