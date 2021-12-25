5 best centre-backs in La Liga in 2021

La Liga is one of the most exciting top-flight football competitions in the world. For any entity to survive or thrive, a solid foundation is a necessity. That's why football teams need a strong defence shielding their goal.

If the backline is weak and the defenders get taken apart with ease, they will constantly be under pressure and won't be able to attack with abandon.

The best teams in the history of football have all had extremely efficient defenders. A four-at-the-back system is still commonly used but three-man defences are definitely in vogue too. The bulk of the work in the defensive third is taken care of by centre-backs.

La Liga features some world-class centre-backs

Of course, the full-backs help out too but the centre-backs are more of an immediate impediment in front of goal as far as attackers are concerned. La Liga has been home to some of the best centre-backs in the history of the game and continues to be.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best centre-backs in La Liga in 2021.

#5 Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) and David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Jose Maria Gimenez was immense for Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 season. Although he did miss a chunk of the campaign due to various injury issues, the Uruguayan international was one of the first names on the team sheet whenever he was available.

Gimenez is a very good ball-playing defender who is also adept when it comes to making tackles and blocks. The 26-year-old is also pretty reliable when it comes to aerial duels. He hasn't exactly kicked on in the same vein this term but the quality is there and he could kick into gear any time.

David Alaba has only spent half a season in La Liga this year. But he has had a massive impact at Real Madrid. Alaba is one of the most versatile players on the planet. He possesses high game intelligence and is extremely good with the ball at his feet.

In addition to being a very solid defender with pace, spatial awareness and aerial ability, Alaba is also a very good ball progressor. With him and Eder Militao patrolling the defensive third, Real Madrid are quick when it comes to turning over possession and breaking on the counter.

#4 Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Real Sociedad have fared well in recent seasons. They finished just outside the top four last term and are currently sixth in the ongoing La Liga campaign. But they're definitely a top four contender this term.

Aritz Elustondo has become a key figure in defence for Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old has been able to strike up a very good partnership with Robin Le Normand at the heart of Sociedad's defence.

Despite being just 180 cms tall, Elustondo excels at aerial duels. He is a focused presence on the football pitch and is an excellent passer of the ball as well. Elustondo's last-ditch tackles and ability to step up in crucial situations has been a massive feature of his game in 2021.

