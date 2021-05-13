5 best Chelsea midfielders of all time

Chelsea have a rich history and since the turn of the millennia, we have witnessed them transform into a European powerhouse. Over the past two decades, we have seen quite a lot of special footballers strut their stuff for Chelsea.

Ever since Roman Abramovich took the reins of the club, Chelsea have been able to attract some of the most talented players in the world. Their academy and scouting programs have flourished as well.

Chelsea has been home to some of the best midfielders of the Premier League era

Chelsea's journey to Premier League and Champions League glory in recent times started in the early 2000s under Jose Mourinho. Under new manager Thomas Tuchel, they look ready to mount a challenge on all fronts and once again, and their team is filled to the brim with exciting talent.

Stamford Bridge is home to some of the best technicians of the 21st century and without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Chelsea midfielders of all time.

#5 Cesc Fabregas

It was a tight call between Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata. We chose to go with the former because of the class he showed over a longer period of time in Chelsea's midfield. The Spanish maestro is one of the best passers of the ball in the modern era and showed us plenty of that mastery during his stints at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

He could split open the most organized of defenses with incisive through balls and instill a sense of calm every time he got on the ball. Fabregas' work-rate is often underappreciated and though he was not the quickest player around, he made up for it with his doggedness and tenacity.

Fabregas has struck up great partnerships with strikers at every club he has played for. He was at his creative best in the 2014/15 season, producing 18 assists, scoring three goals in the Premier League and playing a heavy hand in Chelsea winning the league title with an eight-point lead.

Fabregas stayed at Chelsea for five seasons and was one of their best players once again when the Blues won the Premier League title two years later under the tutelage of Antonio Conte. By the time he left, Fabregas had won two Premier League titles, one Europa League title, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

"Mourinho said: 'you come, we will win the title'."



He wasn't lying.



Six years since Cesc Fabregas joined Chelsea 🔵pic.twitter.com/pIOO6TDbPx — Goal (@goal) June 12, 2020

#4 Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele is one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern era and he was so good at playing anchorman and shielding his defense that the role he played came to be known as the 'Claude Makelele role'.

Makelele had a long and successful career and his being shown the exit door at Real Madrid in callous fashion did feel like poor judgment on Florentino Perez's side. One team's loss proved to be another's gain as Makelele proved to be a perfect fit for Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side.

Makelele never switched off on the football field. He wasn't the biggest defensive midfielder out there but he made up for his lack of size with his footballing intelligence. He was an effective destroyer of attacks and was key to Chelsea's transitions from defense to attack.

But to say that he was Chelsea's muscle in midfield would be reductive and a disservice to his passing range and dribbling ability which enabled him to almost play like a deep-lying playmaker.

Makelele's presence in midfield went a long way towards affording Frank Lampard the freedom to attack with abandon and become one of the finest attacking midfielders in the game.

Makelele won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one League Cup during his five-year stint at Chelsea.

🇫🇷 Claude Makelele. So good they named a midfield role after him...@ClaudeMakelele | #UCL pic.twitter.com/B0BYdjxQGV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 3, 2021

