Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players right now based on ratings

Chelsea, after conquering the UEFA Champions League last season, are now on a quest to capture the Premier League title this season. Thomas Tuchel's men look determined to go the distance and add another trophy to their kitty.

The Blues currently lead the Premier League table with 30 points in 13 matches. They are in a close contest with Manchester City and Liverpool, who are second and third with 29 and 28 points respectively, for the league title.

Chelsea have performed as a unit with all of their players chipping in with useful contributions. But there are a few who have been a cut above the rest and this article will highlight those players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Chelsea players this season as per WhoScored ratings.

Note: Only players who have played six or more league matches have been included in the list.

#5 Trevoh Chalobah (7.36)

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has impressed fans and pundits alike at centre-back.

Chelsea's young centre-back Trevoh Chalobah has been their fifth-best player this season as per WhoScored ratings. The level of his performances doesn't make it seem like the 22-year-old is still in his first season with the senior side.

Chalobah has made eight Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, even scoring two goals. He has also slotted in a back-three alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger seamlessly. The youngster has averaged 2.1 successful tackles and one interception per match this season.

Chalobah recently signed a long-term contract with Chelsea that would further boost his confidence. The Blues would love to have him perform consistently as they fight on multiple fronts for trophies.

#4 Marcos Alonso (7.38)

Chelsea veteran Marcos Alonso has been excellent this season.

Marcos Alonso is currently the fourth-best Chelsea player as per WhoScored ratings. The Spaniard has had to make way for Ben Chilwell, who was quite impressive too, but an injury to the England international has seen Alonso return to the fold.

In seven Premier League matches this season, Alonso has scored and assisted one goal each. Playing as a left wing-back in Thomas Tuchel's system, the 30-year-old has benefitted from the license to venture forward at will.

Alonso has recorded two key passes per match on average, and has also taken 1.6 shots per game. He has been quite good on the defensive front too, making 1.9 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game on average in the league. Alonso has also made 2.3 clearances on average this season.

