Ranking the 5 best centre-backs in the world right now based on ratings

The 2021-22 league seasons across Europe are now in full flow. Players from every position are setting the tone and are leading their teams in every way possible.

Defenders are often not given the credit they deserve from a wide pool of fans, with goal-scorers often stealing the entirety of the limelight. But in this article, we will highlight those defenders who have been rock solid for their respective clubs and are among the best based on their current form.

Like we previously did for right-backs, left-backs and goalkeepers, here we will list the five best centre-backs based on WhoScored ratings. The ratings take into consideration the players' performance in the ongoing season, and their current form, which makes it easier for us to list them down:

#5 Nico Schlotterbeck (7.18)

VfL Wolfsburg v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck is currently the fifth-best centre-back based on current form and WhoScored ratings. The 21-year-old has started all 13 Bundesliga matches for the club this season, helping them keep four clean sheets in the process.

Schlotterbeck, whose tackling is his strongest facet, has made the most successful tackles among the defenders on this list. He has made an average of 2.2 tackles in every match and 1.7 interceptions. The young defender has made 4.2 clearances per match this season, the second-most on this list.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Nico Schlotterbeck hints at a possible move to Bayern in the future: "I'm not someone who absolutely wants to play in England or Spain. I always wanted to play in the Bundesliga, preferably with the best team. If I keep performing well, big teams will come knocking" [Kicker] Nico Schlotterbeck hints at a possible move to Bayern in the future: "I'm not someone who absolutely wants to play in England or Spain. I always wanted to play in the Bundesliga, preferably with the best team. If I keep performing well, big teams will come knocking" [Kicker] https://t.co/hHic0stdBm

He has played a crucial role in Freiburg's consistent performances this season. The club are currently fourth in the Bundesliga table with 22 points from 13 matches.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah (7.36)

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Chelsea defender has been a revelation this season. Playing his first full season for the club's senior side, Trevoh Chalobah has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, and has even scored three goals.

Chalobah doesn't often get dribbled past, with 2.1 of his 2.5 attempted tackles being successful. Interceptions are one of his strongest suits, with him making one every match this season so far on average.

B/R Football @brfootball No one has more goals at Stamford Bridge this season than defender Trevoh Chalobah (3) ⚽ No one has more goals at Stamford Bridge this season than defender Trevoh Chalobah (3) ⚽ https://t.co/JTYzHmgQ76

The 22-year-old will only get better, and Chelsea have serious talent on hand who can takeover the defending baton from Thiago Silva when the 37-year-old decides to move on.

Chalobah will be aiming to enjoy more involvement as the season progresses, with Chelsea set to compete fiercely across multiple competitions. He recently put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2026.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith