Ranking the 5 best right-backs in the world right now based on ratings

Not long ago, Jamie Carragher insisted that no child wishes to become a full-back at the beginning of their careers. He even jokingly claimed that "no one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville". But in recent times, the importance of a full-back has increased tenfold, making it a crucial position that contributes in both attack and defense.

England head coach Gareth Southgate was recently in the news after having picked four right-backs in England's Euro 2020 squad. It highlights how there has been a sudden increase in the quality of players in the position.

There are currently a plethora of top-class right-backs within the England camp. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier were all selected for Euro 2020.

But not just in England, young right-backs have been emerging from other countries too. Three of the five players in this article, which lists the five best right-backs in the world based on WhoScored ratings, are under 25 years of age.

On that note, let's take a look at the five right-backs who have been in top form in the ongoing season:

RCD Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo has been rock solid in defense for the La Liga side. Due to his superlative performances at right-back, he comes out as the fifth best in the world in his position as per WhoScored ratings.

Maffeo has made 11 league appearances for Mallorca this season, scoring once and assisting another. But it's on the defensive end, where he has been even better. He has attempted 3.3 tackles per match this season, 3.1 of which have been successful - the highest on this list.

332 players across Europe have attempted at least 2.5 tackles/game.



Of those, these players have won the highest % of tackles:



🥇 95%, Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

🥈 94%, Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca)

🥉 91%, Kelvin Amian (Spezia)

🏅 89%, Alex Moreno (Betis)



Masters of their craft 🌟 332 players across Europe have attempted at least 2.5 tackles/game.Of those, these players have won the highest % of tackles:🥇 95%, Juan Foyth (Villarreal)🥈 94%, Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca)🥉 91%, Kelvin Amian (Spezia)🏅 89%, Alex Moreno (Betis)Masters of their craft 🌟 https://t.co/GrnOWhOZcT

The 24-year-old has made 1.4 interceptions per match on an average, blocked 0.5 crosses, 0.3 shots and 0.6 passes, which further highlights his defensive ability.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has played every minute of all of Napoli's Serie A games, playing a crucial role in their incredible start to the season. The Patrenopei are currently top of the Serie A table with 32 points from 12 matches, ahead of Milan on goal difference.

As far as Di Lorenzo is concerned, the 28-year-old has helped Napoli keep eight clean sheets in the league so far while conceding only four goals. His full-back partner on the left, Mario Rui, also finds himself among the top five left-backs in the world currently based on WhoScored ratings.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Giovanni Di Lorenzo (15)

◉ Marco Verratti (13)

◉ Jorginho (10)

◉ Manuel Locatelli (8)

◉ Rafael Toloi (4)



Only Oleksandr Zinchenko (16) has made more in the tournament than Di Lorenzo.

Di Lorenzo has made 1.6 successful tackles per match, made 1.3 interceptions, blocked 0.6 passes, 0.3 crosses and 0.2 shots. The Italy international has been impeccable with his long passing too. He has so far played 2.8 long balls per match on average, second most on this list.

Notably, Di Lorenzo also starred for Italy in their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign earlier this summer.

