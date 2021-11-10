5 best left-backs in the world right now based on ratings

With the 2021-22 season in full swing, quite a few players have emerged in every position, producing impressive performances. Similarly at left-back too, some have exceeded expectations, some have fulfilled them while others have failed to impress.

Full-backs need to contribute both in attack as well as defense, making it a tricky position to play at. Thus making it to the top-five full-backs in the world itself is a tough, tough job. And being counted among the best right-backs or left-backs is an even more impressive task.

In this article, we will look at the five best left-backs in the world based on WhoScored ratings. The ratings take into account each player's current form and his performance over the course of the ongoing season.

So without further ado, here are the five best left-backs in the world right now based on ratings:

Note: Only players who have played more than five league matches have been included on this list

#5 Mario Rui (7.18)

The Napoli left-back is the fifth best player in the position in the world currently based on WhoScored ratings. The Portuguese has started all 12 Serie A encounters for the Partenopei this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

Napoli's backline has been airtight this season, conceding just four goals in Serie A, seven fewer than the second-best defensive side in the league - Milan. They also lead the league table, and Rui has had to play an important part in their run so far. Only two players on this list make more successful tackles per match than the Portuguese.

The 30-year-old has made two assists as well, and will hope to continue in a similar fashion as Napoli search for their first league title in 31 years.

#4 Raphael Guerreiro (7.22)

One of the best attacking full-backs in the sport currently, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro is currently the fourth-best left-back in the world based on WhoScored ratings. Though the Portuguese international has missed the last few weeks to injury, his brilliant start to the season has kept him in the top five.

In six Bundesliga appearances, Guerreiro has scored three goals. Though he is yet to register an assist, if last season's tally of 11 is anything to go by, it won't be long before he starts churning them out. The 27-year-old is expected to return to action later this month.

On this list, Guerreiro makes the most key passes per match with 2.2, and is third among all left-backs in Europe's top-five leagues.

