Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in the world right now based on ratings

Goalkeepers have largely played a thankless role over the years, and don't often get the accolades they deserve for their performance between the sticks.

The most recent example is the omission of Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy from the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. Despite his excellent form since joining the Blues in 2020, the Senegalese was overlooked for the 2021 edition of the prestigious award.

But in this article, we would be ranking the current five best goalkeepers in the world based on WhoScored ratings. The ratings take into account the players' overall performance and current form for the rankings. In the goalkeeper's case, the number of saves, cleansheets, the number of goals they have let in, are all taken into account before ratings are given.

Without further delay, let's delve straight into our list of the best goalkeepers in the world based on ratings:

Note: Goalkeepers with a minimum of three appearances have been considered on this list.

#5 Geronimo Rulli (7.01)

BSC Young Boys v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Villarreal's Argentine custodian Geronimo Rulli is currently the fifth-best goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues based on WhoScored ratings. The 29-year-old has let in just six goals in the league in eight league appearances, keeping five cleansheets in the process.

Though Villarreal have struggled to stay in the top half of the La Liga table, Rulli has been one of the few positives for them so far. The Argentine has made 2.1 saves per match on average and has commanded the penalty box well, making 1.6 saves in the area.

The Yellow Submarines have failed to keep a cleansheet without Rulli manning the post.

#4 Alisson (7.05)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Liverpool goalkeeper has played a big hand in the Reds' commanding start to the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point off top-placed Chelsea in the table and are the only unbeaten team in the league. The Reds' defense, along with Alisson, has had a big role to play in it.

The Brazilian has conceded just six league goals so far in eight matches and has kept five cleansheets. He has made 2.3 saves per game on average so far this season, 0.6 of which have come inside the six-yard box, 1.4 from the penalty area and 0.3 from outside the box.

Alisson has been one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who have grown into one of the world's best teams over the last few years.

