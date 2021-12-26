5 best Chelsea players this year (2021)

Chelsea fans can't have many complaints about the way 2021 has gone for them. It did start on a difficult note with the team suffering a string of poor results which eventually led to the sacking of Frank Lampard. Chelsea then appointed Thomas Tuchel as their manager and things turned around quite quickly for them.

Chelsea players have improved massively under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel came in and immediately transformed Chelsea into one of the most defensively formidable sides in Europe. But nobody expected them to go on and win the UEFA Champions League last season. They've a great group of players who have performed consistently this year.

Chelsea also raced to the top of the Premier League table in the early phase of the new season. Their form has dipped slightly in recent weeks but all in all, it has been a good year for the Blues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Chelsea players of 2021.

#5 Reece James

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Reece James has quickly become an undroppable member of this Chelsea side. The right-back's blistering pace and delicious crosses have become a feature of the Blues' game. Under Tuchel, the wing-backs are tasked with joining the attack regularly.

James relishes the freedom he is given and helps Chelsea create an overload of sorts on the flanks. Once the ball is worked out wide to James, he will create space and provide a dangerous delivery into the area. He has been in pretty amazing form this season.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the ongoing campaign. He possesses a lot of maturity for his age and will be an important player for the Blues in the years to come.

#4 Jorginho

Brentford v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea's midfield metronome Jorginho has silenced his detractors quite emphatically this year. The Italian international was in top form for Chelsea as they overcame quite a few hurdles on their way to Champions League glory.

Jorginho was Chelsea's top scorer in the 2020-21 Premier League season with seven goals. He continues to be a very reliable penalty taker and the 30-year-old has had a wonderful year. Jorginho also won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

He is not built like the archetypal defensive midfielder. Jorginho has a slender frame and is not busting his lungs throughout the length of the game. But he more than makes up for it with his spatial awareness, positioning and game reading abilities.

Jorginho excels at cutting passing lanes and making interceptions. He is also great with the ball at his feet with his quick turns and deft touches allowing him to carve open spaces in midfield. Jorginho is also a wonderful passer of the ball and is a vital cog in Tuchel's system at Chelsea.

