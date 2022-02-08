5 best commentators in football right now

Football is a game best experienced from the stands. Unfortunately, due to geographical constraints and a thousand other reasons, most of us have to settle for the next best thing - watching on the television.

The sophisticated camera work makes it a worthwhile experience, but it does not exactly make it immersive. The immersion is only possible through commentators who struck a perfect balance between passion and logic.

Today, we will take a look at five active commentators in football who entertain us week in, week out. The ones on our list today are not only brilliant analysts but also know how to make the sentences sing.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the best commentators in the world right now:

Special note: We are only including English-speaking commentators on our list.

#5 Jim Beglin

Jim Beglin is one of the most reputed commentators around.

Unlike most other names on our list, Jim Beglin has primarily served as a co-commentator, which makes his inclusion all the more impressive. Beglin has worked alongside the likes of Jon Champion and Peter Drury, enriching the leads with his tokens of wisdom. One is never going to run out of topics to talk about with the 58-year-old around.

Beglin currently works as a co-commentator on CBS Sports, BT Sport and Premier League Productions. He has also had much success serving as a co-commentator for ITV and Granada Television.

While most football commentators tend to sidestep unpleasant assessments and controversial statements, the Irishman tackles them head on. He has never been afraid to call a spade a spade, which, we believe, makes him a unique personality.

daswani 🥶 @mihir0301 JIM BEGLIN JUST CALLED THE ETIHAD THE EMPTYHAD ON COMMENTARY IM DONEEEEE JIM BEGLIN JUST CALLED THE ETIHAD THE EMPTYHAD ON COMMENTARY IM DONEEEEE

In a Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, Beglin “accidentally” called City’s ground “the Emptyhad.”

He was quick to rectify his slip-up, but knowing how straightforward the former Liverpool man is, we aren’t sure whether the jibe was completely accidental.

#4 Ray Hudson

Ray Hudson covered the 2002 World Cup for ESPN.

Undoubtedly the most emotion-driven commentator on this list, Ray Hudson, is all about using top superlatives for the players and teams he loves. Hudson tends to use metaphors more than the average commentator, which has drawn both praise and ridicule from fans and critics.

The 66-year-old covered the 2002 World Cup for ESPN, but was not a regular at the channel afterwards. He moved to Gol TV in 2004 and regularly commentated on European football. His final transfer was to Sirius XM Radio in 2012, where he currently serves as a radio host.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Ray Hudson commenting on Messi's performance is a sheer pleasure Ray Hudson commenting on Messi's performance is a sheer pleasure 👏 https://t.co/Tfq3nm5OWG

Hudson’s favorite footballer Lionel Messi has often been showered with unimaginable superlatives. We are taking a snippet of Hudson’s reaction after the Argentine scored an injury-time winner against Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season.

Hudson commented:

“The menacing man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid. Astonishing from Messi. All the pieces falling into place. Messi, born into the crossfire hurricane and he is Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Magical.

