5 best Cristiano Ronaldo performances in the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is synonymous with the UEFA Champions League. He is undoubtedly the king of the competition. The Portugal international has scored 132 goals in 173 appearances in the competition, with 43 assists to his name.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League a record five times, four with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United. Juventus would be hoping that he could replicate similar success for the Old Lady as well.

Here, we take a look at Ronaldo's top five performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's best performances in the UEFA Champions League

#5 Real Madrid C.F vs Bayern Munich, 2016-17 UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his first of the night

Result: Real Madrid C.F 4-2 Bayern Munich

Although a controversial game, this was an inspiring performance by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in the second leg of the tie to book a slot for Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo headed one in the 76th minute to nullify Robert Lewandowski's goal early in the second half, taking the game to extra-time.

Advertisement

The Portuguese talisman scored two more goals in extra-time to complete his perfect hat-trick.

#4 Juventus vs Real Madrid C.F, 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals - 2nd Leg

Ronaldo's majestic over the head goal

Result: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid C.F

This game had Cristiano Ronaldo written all over it. Real Madrid made their intentions known early in the game as Ronaldo scored a goal after receiving a low lying cross from Isco.

Just when Juventus looked like they were going to redeem themselves, Ronaldo struck again in the 64th minute, this time with an overhead kick that sent the whole stadium into a frenzy. Such was the finish that Gianluigi Buffon just stood there in awe.

To complete a dominant performance, Isco, Marcelo and Ronaldo combined well for Real Madrid's third goal of the night, with Marcelo chipping one over Buffon to make it 3-0 for the night.