5 best crossers in world football right now

A long-ball forward or a pinpoint cross into the box remains one of the most effective offensive weapons in modern football.

An accurate cross into the 18-yard box is one of the most challenging scenarios for a centre-half to deal with, as it can bamboozle and stun the backline. That is also why a good long throw can be a goalscoring opportunity (read: Brentford's second goal against Arsenal).

The modern game, though, has seen a shift towards shorter and crisper passes, especially in the possession-based footballing ideology. Nevertheless, good crossers of the ball remain some of the most valuable assets in the attacking third, as they possess the ability to unlock defences.

On that note, here we take a look at the five best crossers in world football right now.

#5 Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi recently signed for PSG from Inter Milan.

PSG's latest €60 million signing Achraf Hakimi is one of the best crossers in world football at the moment. He will likely play a crucial role in creating goalscoring chances for the Parisians this season.

Hakimi's marauding runs down the flank combined with his pinpoint crossing became a regular feature in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph last season. The Morocco international has made over 100 crosses in the 2020-21 Serie A campaign and 13 crosses in the Champions League.

He registered a pass completion rate of over 80% in Inter Milan's Serie A and Champions League campaigns last season. Hakimi was pivotal in creating goalscoring chances for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Achraf Hakimi is 22-years old and has already played:



At Real Madrid with Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale.

At Borussia Dortmund with Haaland, Sancho and Reus.

At Inter Milan with Lukaku and Martínez.

And now he will play at PSG with Mbappé, Neymar and Messi.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/kStIKcjQ8u — The Football Arena (@thefootyarena) August 17, 2021

In 42 appearances in the Champions League and Serie A, Hakimi notched up seven goals and 11 assists. The Moroccan is one of the best full-backs going forward, and his ability on the ball combined with good vision makes him an offensive threat.

#4 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is one of the most skilful players right now.

Argentine Angel Di Maria is one of the most skilful players in the game at the moment, and can pick out a cross at will.

PSG were arguably the most exciting team to watch in Europe last season, as they lit up the knockout stages of the Champions League. Angel Di Maria played a massive part in it, notching up five assists in the competition and creating countless chances for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Argentine completed over 100 crosses in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season, along with 19 crosses in the Champions League.

Ángel Di María scores for PSG in his first match of the season. The goal is very similar to the one he scored for Argentina vs. Brazil in the Copa America final. pic.twitter.com/0SbdYQP8xE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 20, 2021

Di Maria averaged over 50% in long-pass completion, with a total of 176 long passes completed in the Champions League and Ligue 1 last season. The 33-year-old is extremely gifted with the ball at his feet, and has extreme precision in his crosses into the final third.

