5 best deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Even though the Premier League is known for its entertaining end-to-end action, not all teams share the same philosophy or style of play. The Premier League has no dearth of world-class coaches and most teams have an established identity of their own.

The Premier League is home to some of the best playmakers in the game

The high-tempo nature of the Premier League forces footballers to think swiftly and be quick on their feet. Midfield battles are as intense as ever and having technically astute players in the center of the pitch is half the game won.

The role of holding midfielders is usually to break up play and turn over possession. But in certain systems, these primarily defensive-minded midfielders will also be tasked with creating chances from deep.

They are called deep-lying playmakers and in addition to their game reading abilities and defensive acumen, they will also be excellent distributors of the ball. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League this season.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has played a critical role in West Ham United's early season rise. The Hammers have been able to beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City in the first half of the season.

Crucial to their exploits and devastating counter attacks is Declan Rice. Although he is a holding midfielder, David Moyes seems to have given him the freedom to advance up the pitch and dictate play.

Rice is incredibly accurate with his passing and that goes a long way towards helping the Hammers keep things under control in midfield. The Englishman boasts a pass success rate of 90.4% after 17 Premier League games. He has scored a goal and provided three assists already this term.

#4 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson has, for far too long, been viewed as a utility player. He is a tenacious presence in the center of the park and can be a thorn in the neck of the opposition due to his relentless pressing.

But Henderson has shown over the course of the last few seasons that there is way more to his game than just being disruptive. The 31-year-old has always been an intelligent footballer whose game-reading abilities make him particularly good at making interceptions and recoveries.

He has also put his playmaking skills on show this term and has done a great job in midfield for Liverpool. Henderson has showcased his entire passing range, replete with trivelas and well-weighted through balls for his forwards and has picked up three assists as well.

He has surely taken his game up a notch this season and has already played more key passes this term (21) than he has in any of the previous six.

