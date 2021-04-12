5 Best deep-lying playmakers in the world this season (2020/21)

The importance placed on a team's deep-lying playmaker has radically increased over the years. Modern managers have begun to opt for press-friendly and powerful players in the middle, but they generally operate in front of or alongside a player capable of controlling the tempo and flow of the game from deeper areas.

Many players have tried to play this role in the past, but only a handful have truly succeeded at being the orchestrator of their sides — none more so than AC Milan and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo. The Italian football icon is widely regarded as one of the greatest deep-lying playmakers or 'registas' to play the game as he could unlock even the most stubborn defences with one wave of his majestic right foot.

Spain v Italy - UEFA EURO 2012 Final

Other noteworthy names who have played this role to near perfection include Xavi Hernandez and Xabi Alonso, who were both at the heart of Spain's immeasurable success since 2000. The Spanish legends were celebrated figures at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, with Alonso also being a key figure for Liverpool and Bayern Munich while playing as a regista.

On that note, here, we take a look at the five best deep-lying playmakers in the top five leagues of Europe at the moment.

Honourable Mention: Fabian Ruiz | Napoli

SSC Napoli v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Fabian Ruiz has been one of the most impressive midfielders in Serie A since his move to Napoli. He might not be the flashiest player in the side, but such is his role for the Partonopei. The Spanish international came through the ranks at Real Betis before sealing a €30m move to Serie A.

Ruiz is the primary ball-progressor for Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli as he's tasked with breaking opposition lines with splitting pass to release the forwards. He has shown that he can perform this role whether in transition after winning the ball back or during an extended spell of possession to pick a defence apart.

5 - Since the start of the last season, Fabián Ruiz has scored the joint-most Serie A goals for Napoli with shots from outside the box: five, level with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens. Trajectory.#SampdoriaNapoli pic.twitter.com/WcPsdyvbJ9 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 11, 2021

The 24-year-old ventures further forward than others on this list as he isn't as adept defensively, playing alongside other destroyers such as Tiemoue Bakayoko and Diego Demme. He has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in the past, and could be set for a big-money return to his homeland.

#5 Marcelo Brozovic | Internazionale

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Inter's deep-lying midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is currently having a superb campaign at San Siro under Antonio Conte. The Croat has been at the heart of Inter's midfield for quite a while now but has stepped up even further this season as the Nerazzurri head towards their first title in a decade.

Brozovic has, for the most part, played alongside two other midfielders in Inter's 3-5-2 and has been the deepest of the three. He has been adept at breaking up play and recycling possession and in transition, Brozovic plays an important role in releasing the ball quickly to feed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez up top.

6 - Marcelo Brozovic is the player to have delivered the most Serie A assists since the start of November: six, with just 19 chances created. Generous. pic.twitter.com/mMntUSRoTZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 12, 2021

This season, the 28-year-old has registered the fourth-most touches of any midfielder in Serie A with 1852 in his 26 games and his passes per 90 tally of 63.8 is only second to Manuel Locatelli (more on him later). Brozovic has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the past but with Inter edging closer to the Scudetti, he appears unlikely to depart.

#4 Manuel Locatelli | Sassuolo

SS Lazio v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Manuel Locatelli is, perhaps, the most inexperienced name on this list but certainly one of the most impressive ones. The young Italian, formerly of AC Milan, has had a stellar campaign with the Neroverdi which has helped him work his way into Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini's plans for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.

Locatelli has established himself as one of the best registas in Serie A as he has excelled at winning the ball back and spraying it all over the pitch effortlessly. In his 25 Serie A games so far, Locatelli has played 198 (!) passes into the final third — more than any player in Italy — and has the most number of touches for a Serie A midfielder with 2299.

10 - Manuel Locatelli is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player born after 1/1/1998 to have delivered 10 assists in Serie A. Altruist.#SassuoloGenoa pic.twitter.com/MsxjPOAqgJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2021

The Italian also has 187 progressive passes (fourth-highest in Serie A), and has won 40 tackles in midfield, with only five midfielders in Italy racking up more. Locatelli also averages more passes (78.6) than any Serie A player. It isn't difficult to see why the likes of Andrea Pirlo's Juventus and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are keen to sign him come summer as he could go on to become one of the best registas in the world.

