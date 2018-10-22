5 Best defenders currently in the Premier League

A moment from the premier league

Defending in football is a relentless and thankless job. Defenders are hardly as much appreciated for their job as the strikers or mid-fielders are. One error in the defensive duty is noticed by everyone and is showed over and over again but a good tackle goes unnoticed.

The English Premier League is blessed with many quality strikers and midfielders. With such quality in the attacking front, defenders have a tough task to protect their territory. But they have been doing it successfully day in and day out.

Some of the best defenders of world football are playing in the Premier League at the moment. So, let's look at the five of the best defenders in the league currently.

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is one of the hottest players in the Premier League at the moment. The fact that he has been linked to a transfer to Manchester United for a potential world record fee for a defender, proves his worth.

Since Maguire signed for Leicester City in 2017, he has been excellent. He played in every minute of last season and was awarded 'Player of the Season' at his club.

Maguire basically has a no-nonsense style of defending. With a height of 6ft 4in and a great physique, he wins the aerial balls in most cases. His interception, tackling and marking skills are also very good.

Maguire is a free-flowing footballer and looks secure with the ball at his feet. This attribute helps him in creating chances for his team. Last season he had four assists to his name.

Moreover, Maguire is a threat from the set pieces also. He's often the target from the corner kicks and free-kicks. His solidity in defence and aerial attributes makes him one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

