×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Best defenders currently in the Premier League 

Vaskar Gautam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
850   //    22 Oct 2018, 20:52 IST

A moment from the premier league
A moment from the premier league

Defending in football is a relentless and thankless job. Defenders are hardly as much appreciated for their job as the strikers or mid-fielders are. One error in the defensive duty is noticed by everyone and is showed over and over again but a good tackle goes unnoticed.

The English Premier League is blessed with many quality strikers and midfielders. With such quality in the attacking front, defenders have a tough task to protect their territory. But they have been doing it successfully day in and day out.

Some of the best defenders of world football are playing in the Premier League at the moment. So, let's look at the five of the best defenders in the league currently.

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is one of the hottest players in the Premier League at the moment. The fact that he has been linked to a transfer to Manchester United for a potential world record fee for a defender, proves his worth.

Since Maguire signed for Leicester City in 2017, he has been excellent. He played in every minute of last season and was awarded 'Player of the Season' at his club.

Maguire basically has a no-nonsense style of defending. With a height of 6ft 4in and a great physique, he wins the aerial balls in most cases. His interception, tackling and marking skills are also very good.

Maguire is a free-flowing footballer and looks secure with the ball at his feet. This attribute helps him in creating chances for his team. Last season he had four assists to his name.

Moreover, Maguire is a threat from the set pieces also. He's often the target from the corner kicks and free-kicks. His solidity in defence and aerial attributes makes him one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Marcos Alonso Harry Maguire Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
Vaskar Gautam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sportskeeda is just a dream place for a sports fan like me. I want to learn and write. Passionate about cricket and football. Watch a little bit of WWE also. Let's get connected via sports.
5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars and their unique Guinness World...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League XI - Top picks so far
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfielders for points in...
RELATED STORY
6 best forwards so far in this season's Premier League 
RELATED STORY
The 3 Best mid-fielders in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League right backs of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us