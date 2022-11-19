5 best defenders who have been dropped from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the tournament's start in just a few days, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has understandably become a hot topic in the sports world. Just as you'd expect from a tournament of this stature, some of the best footballers in the world will be on their respective national teams' rosters.

Playing for your country at the FIFA World Cup is undeniably the achievement of a lifetime. The competition for spots is fierce and only the most consistent performers tend to make it to the marquee tournament.

Managers have consequently worked through lists of hundreds of players to arrive at their final 26-man contingent for their teams.

Defending is one of the most important aspects of football that often doesn't receive the recognition it deserves. While attackers get you the goals, defenders are often the ones constantly active throughout the game to keep their team in the game.

For this reason, successful teams in the sport normally have the best defenders in the world. Managers do not compromise when it comes to selecting their defensive unit, least of all for a tournament such as the FIFA World Cup.

There have, however, been a number of shocking omissions by certain managers ahead of the Mundial. Without further ado, here is a list of the five best defenders who have been dropped from their national teams' FIFA World Cup squad.

#5 Gabriel Magalhaes | Brazil

Gabriel Magalhaes was a surprise omission given his displays for Arsenal this season

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is currently enjoying the best form of his career individually and at team level. He has enjoyed regular playing time for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Brazil coach Tite, however, did not think the former LOSC Lille man had done enough to warrant a place in the FIFA World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old has formed a rock-solid partnership at the Emirates with William Saliba. This has helped propel the Gunners to the top of the league table midway through the season. Magalhaes has played 20 times across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring two goals and helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

The centre-back is still awaiting his first call-up to the Brazil national team, partly because of the incredible longevity of players like Thiago Silva. He has only played for his country in age-grade tournaments and will hope to receive his first senior team cap after the FIFA World Cup.

#4 Fikayo Tomori | England

Fikayo Tomori pictured during an England training session from earlier this year

Having been born in Canada to Nigerian parents, AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori was eligible to play for either country. He has, however, opted to play for England, which is where he grew up.

Despite his stellar form at club level, Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate has chosen to overlook the 24-year-old for his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Since leaving Chelsea for AC Milan, Tomori has distinguished himself as a top-quality central defender in Italy. Like Magalhaes, he has already amassed 20 appearances for his club across all competitions this season. He has helped the Rossoneri keep five clean sheets when he has played this season.

The decision to leave Tomori out of England's squad for the World Cup surprised quite a few fans and analysts given his quality and abilities. The 2022 Serie A champion has already played three times for England, with his most recent appearance coming in June 2022.

#3 Benoit Badiashile | France

Benoit Badashile in action for France during a UEFA Nations League game

AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in Ligue 1. The 21-year-old is a regular for his boyhood club and was tipped by many to make the FIFA World Cup squad.

Many were shocked to learn that he would not be on the plane to Qatar, not even as a late replacement.

Badiashile is one of the most physically dominant centre-backs in France. Blessed with impressive athleticism and a huge frame, the 21-year-old has been rock solid for Monaco in recent years. He has featured 16 times across all competitions for his club this season and has helped them keep four clean sheets.

One Touch Talks @weeklypod_ott





Badiashile has already appeared twice for France, with both matches coming in the September 2022 international break. After an injury ruled Presnel Kimpembe out of the FIFA World Cup, many expected Badiashile to replace him but Axel Disasi was preferred instead.

#2 Sergio Ramos | Spain

Sergio Ramos is a bonafide Spain legend but will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup will take place without Sergio Ramos' presence for the first time since 2006. The iconic defender was surprisingly dropped from Luis Enrique's 26-man squad for the tournament. He has enjoyed a starring role at club level this season despite turning 36 in March.

Ramos moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 and could not make his debut for months due to various injury concerns. The former Real Madrid captain overcame his injury challenges and has become a regular for the Paris-based club this season.

He has already played 20 times across all competitions for the French champions this season.

LiveScore @livescore













Ramos has played in 17 FIFA World Cup matches across four editions, winning the tournament in 2010. He has also made 180 total appearances for the Spanish national team in his career and is the most-capped player in La Roja history. However, he has not appeared for Spain since 2021.

#1 Mats Hummels | Germany

Mats Hummels will be one of the most high-profile absentees from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels revealed his disappointment at missing out on Germany's FIFA World Cup squad after the list was revealed. The centre-back is one of his country's best and most experienced players in his position and has been impressive for his club this season.

Hummels has made a total of 19 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this season, helping his side keep an impressive nine clean sheets. The 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down at his club and has played an important role for them.

Mats Hummels: "Without surprise, this was one of the biggest disappointments in my career. I'll cross my fingers for the team at the World Cup and will use the time to react to such an experience with hard work as I always did"

Hummels was left out of the squad for Qatar, with 21-year-old Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotschap being preferred in his place. The veteran has made 76 appearances for Die Mannschaft, with eight of those coming in FIFA World Cup matches.

He has represented Germany at the Mundial twice in 2014 and 2018, winning the competition in Brazil eight years ago.

