The top 5 Serie A defenders of 2020/21

There is no association football league in the world that values defenders as much as Serie A.

The Italian top-flight has long made defending its cornerstone, with clubs participating in the division spending hefty sums of money to strengthen their backline more than anything else.

So it's not surprising to see the league's folklore replete with some of the greatest ever defenders, while a combination of marquee imports and the emergence of talented young players has kept the age-old tradition going.

Of the current group of defenders, these five particularly stood out in the recently concluded 2020/21 Serie A season:

#5 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Bastoni replaced the Cagliari-bound Diego Godin in the defense and made the position his own

He may not win many popularity awards outside of the San Siro, but Alessandro Bastoni was a fixture in Inter Milan's resolute backline which conceded the least number of goals in Serie A this season, showcasing tremendous courage and reliability which are rare traits for a young defender like him.

2 - Alessandro #Bastoni is the youngest central defender to have collected at least 2 assists in the top-5 European Leagues 2020/21. Valuable.#InterJuve pic.twitter.com/w12LWxMYbg — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 17, 2021

The 22-year-old passed the ball around with incredible accuracy, registering over 90% success. He also read the defensive side of the game brilliantly as he averaged over two clearances per game. Bastoni still has huge room for improvement and could become a mainstay in the Nerazzurri's backline for years to come.

#4 Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Cuadrado provided the most assists by a defender in Serie A with 10

How much difference a year can make! At the end of last season, the Juventus faithful wanted him sold, but now Juan Cuadrado is one of the most valuable players in the squad following a terrific individual campaign which saw him become their creator-in-chief.

He provided 19 assists in all competitions, including 10 in Serie A, helping set up some important goals along the way. The Colombian also scored twice against Inter Milan on their penultimate matchday which kept their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

1 / 2 NEXT