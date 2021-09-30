5 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now

In the history of the Premier League, there have been some fine defensive midfielders. Over the years, the need for a quality defensive-minded midfielder has only increased in world football.
They can be a catalyst in dictating the flow of a football match. The role of a defensive midfielder is crucial irrespective of whether a formation with two or three midfielders is considered.
The Premier League is home to some great defensive midfielders at present
There was a time when the likes of Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Claude Makelele and others gave a different dimension to the midfield across Premier League clubs.
Luckily, the quality of defensive midfielders hasn't ever been compromised in the Premier League. Top-class defensive-minded midfielders are still very much present in the league. Without much ado, let's have a look at five of the finest that are currently playing in England's top division:
#5 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Yves Bissouma was once a teammate with Adama Traore at Majestic SC during his early days. It was during his stint at Lille in Ligue 1 that the Malian midfielder caught the eye of many.
The central defensive midfielder was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2018. Since then, Bissouma has been a regular starter for the Seagulls in the Premier League, only out when he was injured.
The 25-year old is a strong unit in midfield given his smart reading of the game, fine tackling and effective interception abilities. Bissouma is an ideal player to help protect the defense, especially in a tough league like the Premier League.
He was touted to move away this summer from the Sussex-based club but a move didn't materialize. If his form continues like it has been in the past three seasons, Bissouma is more than likely to join a top Premier League club next season.
#4 Declan Rice (West Ham United)
The English midfielder had quite an impressive time at Euro 2020 and has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea looked like potential destinations for Declan Rice this summer. With West Ham United being firm in their valuation of £100 million for the Englishman, neither club were ready to match that price.
As a result, Rice is still with the east London club, trying his best to help the Hammers secure a place in Europe for next season. The former Chelsea youth player brings a lot of composure and stability to the midfield. He has a good understanding of the game, is technically sound and can be quite helpful in building an attack.
In his 137 appearances in the Premier League, Rice has made 318 tackles, with a success ratio of 58 per cent. With his smart intellect, the 22-year old can be a huge asset in midfield and it is almost inevitable that he'll play for a bigger club come next summer.