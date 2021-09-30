5 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now

In the history of the Premier League, there have been some fine defensive midfielders. Over the years, the need for a quality defensive-minded midfielder has only increased in world football.

They can be a catalyst in dictating the flow of a football match. The role of a defensive midfielder is crucial irrespective of whether a formation with two or three midfielders is considered.

The Premier League is home to some great defensive midfielders at present

There was a time when the likes of Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Claude Makelele and others gave a different dimension to the midfield across Premier League clubs.

Luckily, the quality of defensive midfielders hasn't ever been compromised in the Premier League. Top-class defensive-minded midfielders are still very much present in the league. Without much ado, let's have a look at five of the finest that are currently playing in England's top division:

#5 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Yves Bissouma (Left) - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - Premier League

Yves Bissouma was once a teammate with Adama Traore at Majestic SC during his early days. It was during his stint at Lille in Ligue 1 that the Malian midfielder caught the eye of many.

The central defensive midfielder was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2018. Since then, Bissouma has been a regular starter for the Seagulls in the Premier League, only out when he was injured.

The 25-year old is a strong unit in midfield given his smart reading of the game, fine tackling and effective interception abilities. Bissouma is an ideal player to help protect the defense, especially in a tough league like the Premier League.

He was touted to move away this summer from the Sussex-based club but a move didn't materialize. If his form continues like it has been in the past three seasons, Bissouma is more than likely to join a top Premier League club next season.

#4 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Sheffield United - Premier League

The English midfielder had quite an impressive time at Euro 2020 and has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea looked like potential destinations for Declan Rice this summer. With West Ham United being firm in their valuation of £100 million for the Englishman, neither club were ready to match that price.

As a result, Rice is still with the east London club, trying his best to help the Hammers secure a place in Europe for next season. The former Chelsea youth player brings a lot of composure and stability to the midfield. He has a good understanding of the game, is technically sound and can be quite helpful in building an attack.

WHUdot @WHUdot



41 Clearances

10 Blocks

36 Interceptions

1 Goal⚽️



Keep it up👍🏼



#COYI #WHUFC ⚒ Declan Rice stats 18/19 season:41 Clearances10 Blocks36 Interceptions1 Goal⚽️Keep it up👍🏼 Declan Rice stats 18/19 season:



41 Clearances

10 Blocks

36 Interceptions

1 Goal⚽️



Keep it up👍🏼



#COYI #WHUFC ⚒ https://t.co/0Uqg8rmS8U

In his 137 appearances in the Premier League, Rice has made 318 tackles, with a success ratio of 58 per cent. With his smart intellect, the 22-year old can be a huge asset in midfield and it is almost inevitable that he'll play for a bigger club come next summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith