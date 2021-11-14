5 best defensive midfielders currently in world football

The role of the traditional defensive midfielder hasn't changed much over the last few decades, but they're certainly honored more these days.

Claude Makelele, a legendary defensive midfielder, was once the undisputed backbone of a Real Madrid side that won seven titles in three years. However, the star's brilliance was subtle, almost unnoticed, and many believed he wasn't really useful to the team in any way.

When Makelele asked for a raise, Florentino Perez dismissed the request, publicly laughed it off, and quickly shipped off the legend to Chelsea, claiming "Makelele would not be missed". For three straight seasons, Real Madrid's great attack sputtered, and the side did not win a single trophy. The defensive midfielder's role was undermined by Perez, and Los Blancos paid for it with a barren three years.

Claude Makélélé: "It's time everybody calls it the Kanté position. N'Golo deserves that."

The best defensive midfielders are efficient midfield engines. They cover large areas consistently, recycle possession during attacks, chase down attackers during defense, and anticipate the game so they can shut down attacks and intercept passes.

Here's a look at five of the very best defensive midfielders currently in world football:

#5 Declan Rice | West Ham

The West Ham star is highly rated for his ability to cover a lot of ground for the Hammers. Last season, Declan Rice covered an astonishing 324.6 kilometers in the Premier League, which put him in fourth place. The 22-year-old's ability on the ball has also improved dramatically in recent seasons, and England manager Gareth Southgate has taken note: Rice started every game for the Three Lions at the recent Euros.

Rice's efficiency in David Moyes' squad has been key to West Ham's current presence in continental football, as well as their strong Premier League position. The star defensive midfielder has played 15 games for the Hammers this season, and he's averaging nearly three tackles and two interceptions per game. His passing skills and penetration have also improved, with the star picking up three assists in the Premier League this season.

#4 Casemiro | Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid have had a rigorous change of personnel since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, the cog in the midfield has largely remained the same: Casemiro. The work-horse has been a consistent feature at the Santiago Bernabeu, guiding the side to four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles since he joined the club in 2013.

Casemiro wins Man of the Match. Best Defensive Midfielder in the world!

Casemiro's efficiency in midfield provides balance to the whole team: he helps the defense and aids the attack whenever he can get forward. The star is known for his tackling qualities, and this season has seen him average three tackles per game in La Liga. His offensive output improved during Zinedine Zidane's time at the club, and Madridistas will be hopeful that Casemiro can keep improving under Carlo Ancelotti.

