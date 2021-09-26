5 best dribblers in La Liga right now

Football is a spectator sport and dribbling is probably what they love to see the most too. Nothing can get the crowd as excited as a series of swift dribbles by their favorite player past the opposition defenders.

Dribbling is a combination of many skills. To become a lethal dribbler, one should possess quick feet, swiftness, agility, reflex, pace, and vision. Players with impressive dribbling skills are looked upon by many for the same reason.

Somehow, as per history, the best dribblers are also considered one of the best players around. Kaka, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Alessandro Del Piero are a few examples of the same.

The footballing culture within La Liga is different from the rest of Europe's top 5 leagues. Spain's top-flight football is mainly controlled by midfielders. However, La Liga has housed some of the best dribblers in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, among others, are some of the greatest dribblers to have played in La Liga. Which brings us to our topic of the day.

Who are these 5 fast footed maesto's in La Liga?

#5 Papu Gómez (Sevilla)

Papu Gómez is widely known as one of the best dribblers in Spain at the moment

Sevilla are looking strong this season so far. They are placed 5th in the table after having played one game less than the top 4. A win in their next game could put the Andalusians second, behind Real Madrid.

Sevilla has been cruising after checking every box in every department. However, their attack stands out this term and Alejandro 'Papu' Gómez leads the way without much of a surprise.

It is not an easy feat to be known for certain abilities within La Liga, which houses big players from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The Copa America 2021 winner with Argentina — Papu Gómez, is widely known as one of the best dribblers in Spain at the moment.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Modric always had high dribbling ratings on FIFA cards.

From being voted the worst signing of 2012 to claiming the Ballon d'Or and establishing himself as one of the best in the world, Luka Modric has come a long way.

The Croatian captain has a bagful of skills under his belt that he has mastered perfectly. Passing ability, vision, creativity, playmaking, shot power, you name it all! However, amidst all this, the former Tottenham man's dribbling skills go underappreciated.

Undoubtedly, Luka Modric is also one of the best dribblers within La Liga. No wonder why the Real Madrid number 10 always had high dribbling ratings on FIFA cards.

