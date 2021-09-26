5 best dribblers in Ligue 1 right now

Ligue 1 often gets overlooked amidst the other European leagues. The lack of competition within the French league usually makes PSG the favorites. However, it all seems to be changing now.

Ligue 1 has garnered a lot of attention from around the world ever since Lille toppled PSG to grab the title last season. Additionally, the arrival of legends such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos has further shot up Ligue 1's reach.

However, normality seems to have returned as the Parisians are already leading the table by a decent margin. Even though the matches and the results aren't as exciting as ever, what happens during the 90 minutes in a Ligue 1 game cannot be missed.

It is certainly a treat for spectators to see a few of the best players from across Europe showcase their brilliance. On that note, let us take a look at the five best dribblers in Ligue 1 right now:

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Wissam Ben Yedder's dribbling involves an unconventional style of play

Monaco is enduring a nightmarish season so far. They lie at the bottom half of the table with just eight points from seven games.

While AS Monaco struggle to find their balance, their number 10, Wissam Ben Yedder, is enjoying a fine run. With three goals and one assist, Ben Yedder has contributed towards half of AS Monaco's goals so far this season.

Apart from his shot power and brilliant through balls, the former Sevilla striker is also known for his dribbling skills. The 31-year-old's dribbling involves an unconventional style of play. He seems to mostly rely on a low center of gravity which helps him with sudden change of pace or direction.

Despite hefty competition within Ligue 1, Wissam Ben Yedder remains one of the best dribblers.

#4 Marco Verratti (PSG)

Verratti is one of the most highly rated dribblers on FIFA 22 cards

Marco Verratti is one of the few players who has proven that stature does not matter in football. The Italian has had a stellar career so far at club and international level and is nowhere near stopping.

Even though there has never been a lack of competition within the club or the national side, Verrati always ended up as the coach's favorite. The 28-year-old has an impressive skillset and dribbling is one of his strong departments.

"He's one of the best midfielders in the world, and plays a little bit in the same way as I tried to do with Barcelona and the national team. He likes having the ball. He also has perfect mastery over long and short passing, he can play the final ball, and he doesn't lose the ball that easily. He's really a very high-class player." — Xavi about Verratti.

Verratti is one of the most highly rated dribblers on FIFA 22 cards.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Marco Verratti: Has a better dribble success rate (85.7%) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues since August 2016 (75+ dribbles) Marco Verratti: Has a better dribble success rate (85.7%) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues since August 2016 (75+ dribbles) https://t.co/YjGMLSNtOY

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee