5 best dribblers in the Premier League (2021)

Dribbling is one of the most difficult skills to master in football. It's a game of margins and keeping the ball requires the use of deft touches and spatial awareness. In addition to that, a player will need speed, balance, and agility to keep the ball at his feet no matter how cramped for room he is.

Dribblers are adored by fans. There are few things better than seeing a player outsmart his opponent with his technique and quick thinking. It can also be a difference-maker. Dribbling is the most direct way to take opposition players out of the game.

If teams find it difficult to break down low-blocks, dribblers could prove to be a huge boon to their sides. The Premier League is home to some of the finest dribblers on the planet. They add a lot of dynamism to the team and make things interesting and entertaining to watch.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best dribblers in the Premier League.

#5 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Crystal Palace's fate could have been way worse if they had not had Wilfried Zaha on their payroll over the last several seasons. Zaha has been a creative force for the Eagles and is the one that is constantly trying to make things happen for his side.

He is the second-most fouled player in the last two Premier League seasons. It's down to his ability to flit past defenders with his quick feet and silky dribbling skills. Zaha is a huge threat on the counter as he can embark on jinking runs and his imposing physique helps him bully defenders.

He averages 3.8 dribbles per season and attempted 111 dribbles in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final

Marcus Rashford topped the charts for most nutmegs completed in Europe's top 5 leagues last season with 21. Thanks to his quick feet and excellent shooting ability, he is a menacing presence down the left wing for Manchester United.

Rashford attempted 163 dribbles in the 2020-21 Premier League season. He was successful with a whopping 82 of them. The 23-year-old packs a lot of dazzling tricks and is fast becoming a master of the flip-flap which was popularized by Ronaldinho.

Rashford also has electric pace and once he beats a defender, there is no catching him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith