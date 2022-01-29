Ranking the 5 best dribblers at PSG right now (2021-22)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking talent in their ranks. With the addition of Lionel Messi last summer, the options have increased and so has the competition. With so many world class players on the field, the spectators get to witness great skills and trickery.

The French giants have a commanding lead in Ligue 1 right now. PSG are table toppers with 53 points from 22 games and are enjoying an 11 point cushion over OGC Nice in second place. The margin of error is quite huge at the moment but Mauricio Pochettino will bank on his players to avoid any potential slip ups.

PSG have abundance of players who are technically strong and gifted

PSG's players have often enjoyed the game and asserted their supremacy at the opposition's cost in the league. The difference in quality is most evident in one-vs-one situations and the French giants have players capable of embarrassing others.

On that note, here are the five best dribblers at PSG this season.

Note: All the stats have been taken from Fbref.

#5 Angel Di Maria

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

One of the most consistent figures at PSG since he first arrived in 2015 from Manchester United, Angel Di Maria continues to be a great team player. The competition in the squad has kept him on his toes and whenever the Argentine steps out on the field, he plays a crucial part.

His versatality has helped the Argentine get regular game time in Ligue 1 with 15 appearances. Though he has only made three appearances in the Champions League this season. Di Maria has played both as a right-winger and as an attacking midfielder this season and has been efficient in the final-third.

The Argentina international has tried to dribble past his opponents on 42 occasions and successfully accomplished it 24 times. Di Maria is the leading assist provider in PSG's history and with four more this season, he has taken his total tally to 119.

#4 Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi (left) against Raheem Sterling of Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

It has only been a little more than half the season for Achraf Hakimi in France, but he has been top of the charts for most stats in the PSG squad. He is among the best passers and also among the best tacklers at the club. The brilliant right-back is also among the best dribblers at the club.

GOAL @goal Achraf Hakimi is pure class 🤩 Achraf Hakimi is pure class 🤩 https://t.co/AKwRFQkQCC

Hakimi completed nine dribbles from 16 in the Champions League and 16 from his 32 in Ligue 1. He is highly creative and his passing range has been very impressive. The Moroccan has contributed with three goals and three assists so far this season and will hope to add to his tally.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh