5 best dribblers in world football right now (2023) 

Good dribblers are quite simply artists on the pitch and they possess an uncanny ability to move the ball with finesse as if it were an extension of their body. It's wonderful to watch a player manoeuvre past opponents and navigate tight spaces whilst keeping hold of the ball.

Dribblers are some of the most beloved footballers in the world. The football world has seen plenty of world-class dribblers over the course of history. Legends of the game like Diego Maradona, Pele, George Best and Garrincha, to name a few, were all excellent dribblers.

They effortlessly glided past players, leaving them bewildered. Their incredible footwork and control captivate fans and leave them in awe. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best dribblers in world football right now (2023).

#5 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala is burgeoning into one of the finest attackers on the planet thanks to his excellent technical qualities. The Bayern Munich youngster has also shown a knack for delivering in clutch situations and scored the Bundesliga title-clinching goal for them in their final game of the season against FC Koln in the 89th minute.

The Germany international displays a remarkable level of skill and finesse when it comes to controlling and manipulating the ball. His close control is top-notch and it allows him to slalom past opponents with ease, create chances and also penetrate tight defences.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembele (right) in action against Celta Vigo

Ousmane Dembele is one of the most exciting attackers on the planet and is one of the most creative forwards currently plying their trade in Europe. What sets Dembele apart from the crowd is his unique ball progression abilities.

Dembele is an excellent dribbler and is ambipedal as well. This means that he can move the ball with either foot and this makes him one of the most dynamic and unpredictable attackers in the game.

Dembele is also extremely agile and it's a joy to watch him slither through the crowd and carve open defences with his dancing feet.

#3 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar has always been renowned for his spectacular dribbling skills. He might just be one of the most creative dribblers in the history of the sport. Neymar glides on the football field with the grace of a gazelle and is extremely good at outsmarting opponents.

His delicate touches, turn of pace and agility enable him to weave his way past opponents with ease. The Brazilian icon also executes some mesmerizing tricks from time to time like the rainbow flick, Okocha sombrero flick etc.

Although he has lost a yard of pace in recent years, Neymar continues to be as entertaining as ever with the ball at his feet.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

When it comes to Lionel Messi, dribbling is not about flashy tricks. It's always efficiency over everything else. The legendary Argentinian is one of the greatest dribblers in the history of the beautiful game and he hardly ever resorts to any elaborate trickery.

Messi's close control is unmatched and it's nearly impossible to shake him off the ball. He takes calculated and silky touches on the ball and it often looks like it's glued to his feet as he races past multiple challenges without losing possession.

Messi is also an expert at dropping a shoulder and sending defenders the wrong way. His dribbling ability has always been a standout feature of his game.

#1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior (right) in action against Athletic Bilbao

Vinicius Junior is yet another maverick winger whose incredible dribbling skills and well-rounded attacking play are reminiscent of some of Brazil's all-time greats. Over the course of the last couple of seasons, Vinicius has managed to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the game.

His dribbling skills are exemplary and he is as elusive a player as any. While his low centre of gravity enables him to execute swift turns, his silky dribbling skills help him take on multiple defenders at once and leave them both grasping at air.

Vinicius is arguably the best dribbler in the game right now.

