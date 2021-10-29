5 best duos in world football currently

Football is a team sport, where eleven players work together to achieve a common goal. Sometimes, there are players who try to go for glory themselves. But there are also others who seek out their teammates in better scoring situations than themselves.

Sometimes, it so happens that teams have two players who connect so well on the pitch that it is impossible to imagine the team playing without them.

One of the best duos in Bundesliga history is Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben. Affectionately nicknamed Robbery, their ruthless marauding runs down the flanks and astute connection on the pitch saw Bayern Munich win many trophies in the last decade.

In La Liga, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez connected effortlessly. They helped Barcelona win one trophy after the other, thanks to their feinting prowess and clinical brilliance in front of goal.

Barcelona certainly had other famous duos too. Xavi and Andres Iniesta ruled the Blaugrana midfield for years, while Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique held down the fort together in defence.

Football duos are certainly prized possessions for any team when they're on the pitch. With them in the XI, the team has a better chance of winning games. On that note, here's a look at five of the best duos in world football at the moment:

#5 Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias | Manchester City

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League

Injuries and loss of form have seen Aymeric Laporte getting sidelined or benched quite a few times in his last two seasons with Manchester City. Although John Stones took over the centre-back spot, Laporte has done well to find his form and return to the City starting XI.

Alongside him is City's favourite superstar defender Ruben Dias, who was a key player in City's triumphant Premier League campaign last season. This season has seen both Laporte and Dias complement each other well in defence,

Thanks to their presence, City have conceded only four times in their nine Premier League games this season. The two players are also highly competent passers of the ball. Their ability to connect passes efficiently has helped Pep Guardiola's side hold lion's share of possession in most games.

As long as Laporte remains injury free, the Cityzens will have a strong and unbreakable defence when the two stars are on the pitch.

#4 Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez | Inter Milan

FC Internazionale vs FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

While Lautaro Martinez has been with Inter Milan since 2018, Edin Dzeko has just joined the Serie A holders this season. But that hasn't stopped the two players from providing scintillating goals for the Nerazzurri this season.

Dzeko struggled to perform while at AS Roma last season, but his transfer to Internazionale has seen the star rediscover his mojo. He has also complemented well with Martinez, whose goalscoring has improved with each season he has been at the club.

It hardly matters that there's a ten-year age difference between the two strikers. What Dzeko lacks in pace and agility, Martinez makes up for that with his elegance and flair. Any shortcomings the Argentine forward may have in finishing are easily covered up by the Bosnian's powerful presence in front of goal.

The duo has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, and they are not likely to slow down any time soon.

Edited by Bhargav