5 Best El Clasico matches in recent history

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 16:21 IST SHARE

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The El Clasico is one of the game's greatest fixtures. Known for the star power that is present on the pitch due to the size of these two clubs, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is also a culturally significant game. The Catalan based Barcelona go head-to-head with the Madrid based Real at least twice a season in a high-octane game which usually never fails to deliver, in terms of entertainment and quality both.

As one of the most heated rivalries in existence, the history of Barcelona vs Real Madrid is one which has many fascinating chapters. Last-minute game-winners, shushing the home crowd, receiving a standing ovation by away fans, red cards and tussles - this game has seen it all. Both teams have gotten the better of the other on several occasions, and some El Clasico matches are the stuff of legends.

With the latest edition of the El Clasico drawing near, we take a look at some of the most memorable matches between these two European heavyweights.

#5 Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona, 27th April 2011

Usually contesting their matches in the La Liga or a domestic Spanish cup, it is rare that these two teams meet in the Champions League - it has only happened once in the past ten years. The Champions League is the biggest club competition in the world, and as such, the best of the best step up in this tournament.

When the El Clasico draw was announced, fans from both teams knew that a victory in this tie would be the ultimate bragging rights for their club. Barcelona travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of the tie, and they went on to shock the home fans as they won the game 0-2.

The match features here because it is the only Champions League meeting between these two sides in recent history, and because it was the night when Lionel Messi showed the world why was already one of the greatest of all-time. The little magician scored both the goals for his team past a helpless Iker Casillas and gave his side the away goal advantage as well as the win in a brilliant match. His second goal is particularly well remembered as one of his best goals ever when he skipped past four defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona would go on to win the tie and then they beat Manchester United in the finals to secure their second Champions League trophy in three years. An all-time classic of a game.

