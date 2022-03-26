5 best English players in the world right now based on ratings

England and English players are synonymous with some of the best club football on the planet. The English Premier League is home to some of the biggest and richest football clubs. As far as the nation is concerned, plenty of talented footballers have come up over the years from different academies spread all across the country.

The most popular names among English footballers ply their trade in Premier League clubs. There are a few names outside the league, but the top five English footballers are all Premier League players this season.

#5 Reece James - 7.27

Among English players, Reece James stands out

Reece James has been one of the better footballers for Chelsea this season. The London-based club may not have the strongest claim for the Premier League title at the moment, but the side has shown consistency. This has been primarily due to the defenders' solid defensive shifts. As far as Reece James is concerned, he has been helpful in attack as well.

James started the season brilliantly and kept up his excellent form under manager Thomas Tuchel. He has looked defensively solid and has not been shy about moving up during an attack. His offensive performances, at times, have saved Chelsea the blushes.

joe. @cfcfludey This Reece James goal isn’t spoke about enough… This Reece James goal isn’t spoke about enough… https://t.co/EYMyUZV6ym

James' season has been affected by injury, but he has made a strong comeback. He has accrued 26 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea on either side of the injury. He has scored six goals and made seven assists which are great numbers for any defender.

#4 Harry Kane - 7.34

Harry Kane has found some form lately

Based on ratings, Harry Kane may be among the top 5 this season, but it has been an indifferent campaign for him so far. The season began poorly for him as he was highly unsettled by rumors involving a move to Manchester City. Kane missed part of the pre-season training but decided to stay at Tottenham.

An in-form Kane can bamboozle any opponent on his own. That version has been largely missing this season. While his performances have been relatively better in the cups, much more was expected from him in the league. Tottenham have struggled for greater parts of the season, and Kane's dry spell hasn't helped the situation.

He has made 41 appearances across all competitions for his club this season. The first part of the season was poor for the English player, but he has recovered a part of his old self under Antonio Conte. Kane has notched up 22 goals so far, along with six assists, which is far less than his usual high standards.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.57

Trent has been one of the best English players in recent years at Liverpool

Liverpool have been a consistent side under Jurgen Klopp, with several footballers playing as per their potential. One of them is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who keeps getting better and better with each passing season. Liverpool have picked up steam lately, and Alexander-Arnold has contributed to that.

The wing-back is a product of the Liverpool academy and hasn't looked back since making his debut. The English player has a unique ability to whip in pin-point crosses for his teammates. His offensive abilities help him stand apart from other footballers in his position. Alexander-Arnold is excellent at set pieces on top of everything else.

LiveScore @livescore No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has lost possession more times this season (639) than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has lost possession more times this season (639) than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold 🔴❌ https://t.co/XxvhgLaQeq

He has made an incredible 17 assists and scored 2 goals from 35 appearances this season for his club side. The Liverpool faithful will hope he continues that form if the team is to push for the Premier League and the Champions League title this season.

#2 Ben Chilwell - 7.65

Ben Chilwell is among the best English players in defence

Ben Chilwell's unfortunate injury reminds one of the kind of service Chelsea are missing this season. The English left-back became the first choice in his team before a ruptured cruciate ligament spelled doom for his season. It has been an unfortunate saga as injuries have hampered his time at Stamford Bridge.

When he is fit, Chilwell adds a lot of versatility to the team. He is good at tracking back and maintaining robustness in defense. The English player is equally adept at moving forward when required and had scored a stunning goal in the earlier part of the season.

A delay in pre-season and the injury has meant that Chilwell could play in just 12 games for his club. Despite the limited number of opportunities, he showed his ability in both offense and defense. Before being sidelined with an injury, he scored three goals and made one assist.

#1 Kieran Trippier - 7.87

Kieran Trippier is the highest-rated English player at the moment

Kieran Trippier is the only name whose performances include La Liga ones. There were solid rumors of him returning to the Premier League earlier in the summer with reported interest from Manchester United. It didn't materialize, and Trippier had to wait until winter to make a move. Bolstered by newfound riches, Newcastle United didn't waste time in bringing the former Burnley defender back to England.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Trippier is an offensive wing-back. His strength lies in supporting the attack and whipping in crosses from the wider positions. Trippier also has excellent technical abilities, and he can take excellent free-kicks.

Dominic Scurr @DomScurr



"I'll look after myself and hopefully I'm back soon." Kieran Trippier with a smile on #NUFC TV: "At the moment, I'm positive and everything is going well."I'll look after myself and hopefully I'm back soon." Kieran Trippier with a smile on #NUFC TV: "At the moment, I'm positive and everything is going well. "I'll look after myself and hopefully I'm back soon." https://t.co/7RfP9IUnRA

The English player has played in 23 club games this season, including his time in La Liga. Despite rumors of a departure, Simeone had entrusted Trippier to do his job. At Newcastle, he has already scored two goals in four matches, and his form will be vital if Newcastle are to survive relegation.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat