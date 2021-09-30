5 best English U21 players in the world right now (2021)

England has solidified its status as a breeding ground for young and promising footballers. The various English divisions offer enough levels to develop and move upwards for any footballer. U18 football, played at academy level and Premier League 2 (U23 and reserves), are the first steps for up-and-coming players.

Additionally, clubs across various English divisions have well laid out policies concerning loan opportunities to prepare their young guns for senior level football.

Many young players in England have benefitted from these policies of the Premier League clubs in particular. At a very tender age, these players have made the world sit up and take notice. On that note, here are five of the best English U21 players in the world right now:

#5 Mason Greenwood

Since his debut, Mason Greenwood has gone from strength-to-strength in cementing his position as a reliable forward for Manchester United. There are not many who at 19 wore the Red Devils' jersey and shouldered the responsibility of providing goals without fretting.

The forward is a natural finisher inside the box and possesses a killer instinct to test the keeper from anywhere on the pitch. Greenwood is preferred on the right flank of the 4-2-3-1 system that Ole Solskjaer currently deploys. However, such is his decisiveness and composure that he can easily fit into the centre-forward's role.

UtdXclusive 🔴 @UtdXclusive 📊 - Paul Pogba & Mason Greenwood have been involved in more goal-creating actions (11) than Arsenal (9), Tottenham (8) and five other PL teams. #MUFC 📊 - Paul Pogba & Mason Greenwood have been involved in more goal-creating actions (11) than Arsenal (9), Tottenham (8) and five other PL teams. #MUFC https://t.co/QuED7qN5Es

The youngster's ability to drop deep has allowed the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to join in attacks, which collectively brings United on the front foot. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm now, Greenwood is under excellent stewardship and can learn how to be prolific from wide areas.

Greenwood is the youngest player for the Red Devils to score twice in Europe, a feat he achieved in a Europa League game. So far, he's had a brilliant start to the new campaign, scoring three goals in six league games.

#4 Bukayo Saka

Arguably Arsenal's most prized possession in the squad, Bukayo Saka is clearly destined for greatness. Mikel Arteta is building a young squad with the hope that he can turn these promising players into future stars, and he would be very happy to see the trajectory Saka has been on.

Saka's presence of mind and sharp decision-making skills while stitching passes is a reflection of the true Arsenal DNA. Since coming to the senior team, Saka has been utilized in various positions and has impressed in most roles. He has been utilized as a left-back, a left-winger and on right-wing. The last of them being his preferred position.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Bukayo Saka (20) have assisted one another five times in the Premier League; among duos when both aged 21 or younger, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted one another more often in the competition's history. Partnership. 5 - Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Bukayo Saka (20) have assisted one another five times in the Premier League; among duos when both aged 21 or younger, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted one another more often in the competition's history. Partnership. https://t.co/QNWnEP3yac

At Euro 2020, when Saka took to the big stage for England, he impressed many former English internationals turned pundits. Saka brought a certain innovation and creativity to the team that allowed the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to be fed more. Further, his ability to take on defenses, straight on, is only getting better.

Many believe that Saka will be among the top contenders for the Golden Boy award, though he may not win it. Arsenal will have to ensure that they remain ambitious and competitive as a team because Saka will never be short of potential suitors.

