5 best European footballers in the world right now

Europe has produced some of the most successful and influential players in the history of the sport and is home to some of the most talented footballers today.

European football is played at a high level, with many of the top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 being considered the best in the world.

These leagues attract top players from all over the world and provide a challenging and competitive environment for players to develop and showcase their skills.

European nations have done immensely well on the world stage as well and have found a great deal of success in World Cups. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best European footballers in the world right now.

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A relatively unknown commodity until the start of the season, Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become one of Serie A's biggest stars already. The Napoli fanbase adores him and he has earned the nickname 'Kvaradona' thanks to his exquisite skills and contributions on the pitch.

Kvaratskhelia is easily the breakout star of the 2022-23 season. His creativity and productivity have gone a long way towards making Napoli the best team in Italy by some distance. The 21-year-old has had an incredible season and has proven to be the perfect foil for Victor Osimhen.

Kvaratskhelia has scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

#4 Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life right now. It looks like he can do no wrong with the way he is going and has been Manchester United's main man this season. After an underwhelming outing in the 2021-22 season, Rashford had to respond strongly and he has.

He has played with a great deal of conviction this season and has been direct and menacing in the final third. Rashford's shooting and dribbling abilities have been key components of his game and he has doubled down on those qualities this term.

The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

centredevils. @centredevils MARCUS RASHFORD HAS NOW ALREADY SCORED 20 GOALS OF THE SEASON. MARCUS RASHFORD HAS NOW ALREADY SCORED 20 GOALS OF THE SEASON. 💫🌟 https://t.co/9J47MQu71H

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski changed clubs last summer but his goalscoring form has remained unchanged over the past several years. Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and has picked up the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer and he has been a huge hit at Barcelona this term. He is one of the most well-rounded strikers we've seen in recent times and he is as physically imposing as he is technically gifted.

Lewandowski has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he is only 22 years old. The Norway international is an extremely talented and physically imposing center-forward whose athleticism and poaching skills are simply extraordinary.

Haaland joined an already star-studded Manchester City side last summer. He has taken the Premier League by storm and has already scored four hat-tricks in his debut campaign in the English top flight.

Haaland has scored 31 goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has already enjoyed a massive level of success at the young age of 24. He won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 and nearly fired them to glory last year as well.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but his incredible individual efforts went in vain as France eventually fell to Argentina on penalties. The 24-year-old is undoubtedly the next big thing in football and is tipped to win multiple Ballons d'Or in his career.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven appearances. He has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

B/R Football @brfootball KYLIAN MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL



WOW KYLIAN MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK IN THE WORLD CUP FINALWOW https://t.co/7bJWpVnHJ1

Poll : 0 votes