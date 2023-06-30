 5 best European players in the world right now (2023)

Europe has been a hotbed for football talent throughout history, producing top-tier players. The continent has a rich football history and has also harboured a deep passion for the game. This has helped foster an environment that is conducive to the growth and development of players.

Robust youth academies and a focus on technical proficiency and tactical understanding have played a crucial role in helping European countries produce world-class footballers on a regular basis.

Europe also has the most competitive domestic leagues in the world. It's a great platform for players to showcase their abilities as well as grow and improve.

There is also a difference in the footballing cultures in various European countries and as such, there is a fusion of ideas and styles that will entice youngsters and help them in their journeys as footballers.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five of the best European footballers right now (2023):

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. He won the European Golden Shoe in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and came close to winning the Ballon d'Or as well. Last summer, the Polish icon copped a move to Barcelona as he sought a fresh challenge.

Lewandowski responded well to that challenge in his debut campaign at the Spotify Camp Nou. He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season.

His goals were crucial to Barca's La Liga title win this term. His immaculate technical qualities enable him to excel in various aspects of the game, from clinical finishing to ball control. Lewandowski is an intelligent footballer whose movement and positioning are simply incredible.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation. He has been Manchester City's most vital asset in the Pep Guardiola era and the legendary midfielder has been absolutely world-class this season as well.

De Bruyne is one of the most well-rounded midfielders we've seen since the turn of the millennia. His vision and passing range are unmatched and his ball-progression skills are exceptional as well. De Bruyne is a joy to play alongside especially for strikers as he keeps creating chances out of nothing.

De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided a whopping 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for City in the 2022-23 season. He was one of their most important players as they won a historic treble.

#3 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Rodri is one of the most decorated players of the 2022-23 season. He has become a crucial player for club and country of late and has now established himself as one of the best holding midfielders of his generation.

Rodri possesses a plethora of qualities that make him a stalwart in midfield. He is a neat passer of the ball and his vision and passing range enable him to pull strings from midfield to great effect. The Spaniard is calm and composed on the ball and he is an expert at recycling possession and navigating tight spaces.

His game intelligence is top notch and he excels at disrupting play and acting as a shield for the backline. Rodri was one of City's standout performers as they won the continental treble this term. He even scored their winner in the Champions League final.

Rodri also played a crucial role in Spain's UEFA Nations League triumph earlier this month.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has been going from strength to strength ever since he broke onto the scene as a prodigious teenager a few years ago. He joined Manchester City last summer and took the Premier League by storm in his debut campaign.

The Norwegian marksman broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season, netting 36 times in 35 appearances. Haaland's remarkable athleticism, intelligence, movement, ball control, and clinical finishing ability make him a menacing striker who is very difficult to contain.

Haaland scored a whopping 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. His goals were critical to City's continental treble triumph this term.

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé end the season as the only players from Europe's top five leagues with 50+ goals Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé end the season as the only players from Europe's top five leagues with 50+ goals 😤 https://t.co/OZ5Z343Oe7

#1 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is an absolute phenomenon. He scored a hat-trick in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Argentina but ended up on the losing side in heartbreaking fashion. But he took home the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Mbappe was, as per usual, in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain this season. His blistering pace, agility, ball control, and impressive finishing enabled him to get the better of opponents on a regular basis.

In 43 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season, the 24-year-old scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists. He is simply unstoppable when he is in the mood and has been one of the best players in the world for several years now.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ Zidane: “I hope Mbappé wins many Ballon d'Ors, I follow him & I admire him.” 🗣️ Zidane: “I hope Mbappé wins many Ballon d'Ors, I follow him & I admire him.” https://t.co/GESyBPOb0F

