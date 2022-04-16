5 best finishers in world football right now (2022)

There is no shortage of world-class strikers in football right now. Scoring a goal is perhaps the most satisfying thing to do on a football pitch. At the highest level of the game, it's difficult to find space inside or around the area to unleash a shot and also beat an extremely athletic and agile goalkeeper.

That's why finishing is an art in itself. A striker needs to be able to keep his head and make up his mind in a split-second to deceive the goalkeeper and put the ball in the back of the net. Today, we have plenty of world-class goalscorers who make it look far too easy.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best finishers in world football right now.

#5 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been making waves this season. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Portuguese club and has been their standout performer this term.

Nunez is now being heavily linked with an exit this summer with several Premier League clubs reportedly queuing up to sign him, as per ESPN.

Nunez is an excellent striker whose movement in and around the final third and composed finishing make him a huge attacking threat. Nunez has scored 32 goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe has been in red hot form this season. The Frenchman has been Paris Saint-Germain's best player by quite some distance and that's tall praise when you consider how star-studded the PSG squad is.

Mbappe has been a menacing presence down the flanks and in the attacking third. He is hard to shake off the ball, with his trickery and burst of pace making him as elusive a forward as any in the game right now.

Mbappe has also shown a lot of improvement when it comes to finishing off chances. The 23-year-old has been able to keep his head and produce some incredible finishes this season.

He has scored a whopping 31 goals and provided 22 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the ongoing campaign.

#3 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

At the age of 21, Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world. The extremely athletic and agile Norwegian international has already produced a wide variety of finishes that has blown us all away.

He is excellent at dispatching volleys, poking the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper as well as smashing the ball into the top corner. Haaland is one of the most prolific strikers in the world right now.

He has scored 80 goals and provided 22 assists in 84 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020. Injuries have limited his involvement this season but he has still managed to score 23 goals in 25 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers of all time. In the 2020-21 season, he broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record of most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season (40) by netting 41 times. The Polish international has been in outrageously good goalscoring form in recent seasons.

The 33-year-old has been no different this term and has been scoring goals for fun. He has scored 47 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Lewandowski is definitely going to be a top contender for this year's Ballon d'Or. He was one of the favorites in 2021 and the consensus is that he was robbed off the award when it was canceled in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been phenomenal for Real Madrid over the past few seasons. But his quality has never been as apparent as it has been in the ongoing campaign. Benzema has truly established himself as an iconic figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has turned 34 but has played some of the best football of his career in recent years. His finishing has been exemplary this term and has scored a hat-trick each in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Benzema has scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's men in the 2021-22 season so far.

